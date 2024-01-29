3 Zodiac Signs Outsmart Their Problems On January 30, 2024

On this day, January 30, 2024, we may feel as though the pressure is on to such a degree that we might not want to look at it. We want to run from the list of expectations that we have created for ourselves, as this first month of the new year was set up so that we could accomplish much, yet...have we? We may find that we are down on ourselves simply because we feel as though we could have and should have done better.

Our transit of the day is Moon trine Pluto, and while this is actually a very optimistic event, it's the kind of vibe that makes us know we really need to step up our game. Everything about Moon trine Pluto tells us that the change we want is the change we need, but the universal mirror shines back on us and shows us that we need to do better.

And so, for the three zodiac signs that are most affected by Moon trine Pluto on January 30, 2024, we will come to one conclusion: do better. It's that simple. We aren't looking for a way out on this day, we are looking to confront ourselves and figure out a way to get whatever it is we have in mind...done. Success is very close to this day; it's just about how we perceive our ability to reach it.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 30, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The feeling accompanying you throughout this day, January 30, 2024, is one of 'so close, yet so far.' You want to believe that you can accomplish all that you've set out for, and yet, here you are, beating yourself up for not even coming close. You might even have predicted this would happen, as you knew you felt pressure as soon as you decided you needed to make the end of January your goal point. That you have not achieved what you wanted to achieve burns you.

During the transit of the Moon trine Pluto, you will be confronted with your own limitations, and this is actually a healthy thing for you, Gemini. It's OK not to be a superhero, especially considering you are simply a human being. Your ideas of accomplishment are brilliant; what you've done to create such frustration in your life is really about not living up to your own absurd set of ideals. Release the desire to be perfect, and all will fall into your lap.

So, what you can do in order to turn it all around is to give yourself permission to fail. First of all, it's only you who sees any of it as 'failure.' You are only human, Gemini, and during Moon trine Pluto on January 30, 2024, you will come to understand that you don't need to put this kind of insane pressure on yourself. Give yourself breathing room, and you'll hit all your goals... in time. It's all OK; just go at your own pace, not at the pace of an Olympian.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes you feel as though January 30, 2024, is such a rough day for you is all about past regrets and thinking these regrets are with you on this day. You may spend a good portion of this day living in the past, and that could possibly bring you down. You aren't considering all the good you've done since then; you are spending way too much time during the transit of Moon trine Pluto, reliving some bad memories.

What you have to keep in mind is that the past truly is over and that there's nothing you can do to change or rewrite whatever has gone on. Your life is yours to live, and on January 30, 2024, you may feel as though you are regressing. Do not stay in this feeling, Virgo. Indulge what you need to in order to get it out of your system, and then know that you must move on.

Take a look at what this day is really about for you; this is your chance to leap off the edge and into something brand new. Try to focus on the present and what the future might possibly bring you, as you've done so much good work that it would be a shame to bring it all down simply because you're in a funky mood. Don't let that funk suck you all the way down. Stay in the moment, live in the present and know that you really are the champion of your own life, Virgo.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Moon trine Pluto can really pull a person down, and while you know that you can always get yourself up again, you may find that on January 30, 2024, it's a little harder than usual to just snap out of it and become your reliable old Capricorn self again. You've got a lot on your mind, and so much of it has to do with the pressure you've put on yourself to get certain things done by the end of January, things that you know cannot be done now.

OK, so what? So you can't show the world that you are the universe's fastest accomplisher, and that means everyone's going to look at you as if you are some kind of mind-blowing failure. That is completely in your head, Capricorn. You are the all-time winner of everything, and we all know this; your problem is that during transits like Moon trine Pluto, you get down on yourself for not being the ultimate 'best.'

What you can do to help yourself out on this day is to remind yourself that there's always tomorrow and that nobody on this earth is holding you to the standards that you, yourself, are holding you to. You have the time to accomplish it all, you just need to pace yourself and understand that life is a process and that it's not all about goal dates and marks of super achievement. You'll be fine if you are able to forgive yourself on this day, January 30, 2024.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.