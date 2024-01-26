3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 27, 2024

On this day, January 27, 2024, a major planetary event occurs: Uranus going direct. This can and will have a jolting influence on the natives of Earth, as we may not know what hit us in terms of our sudden need to go back to something that we can no longer return to.

What this could bring up in three zodiac signs is a feeling of deep regret or the idea that things change...and so must we.

When Uranus goes direct, it means that all we agreed to over the last few months suddenly seems like a mistake; why did we say 'yes' to this? Why did we agree to do 'that?' We may find that we don't understand our motives, and we might be silently freaking out over decisions we made that we no longer wish we did.

During Uranus direct, these three zodiac signs will want to either undo a previous choice or detach themselves from its results. This transit brings out a need in us to shirk responsibility; we don't want to take credit for actions we made happen. On January 27, 2024, these three zodiac signs will have deep misgivings about a previously created choice.

Three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on January 27, 2024:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It would not be unlike you to suddenly want to take back everything you just put much effort into doing, as the transit of Uranus Direct might have you reconsidering all your previous efforts. It's on this day, January 27, 2024, that all that Gemini doubt comes flowing back in like a tsunami of regret, and you'll be asking yourself, 'What was I thinking?'

That's just a portion of how Uranus Direct hits you, as you might not be sure as to what you believe has gone wrong...only the idea that something IS wrong. That's what will bother you on this day, January 27, 2024. You won't be able to shake the feeling that you made a move that you can no longer get out of, and yet, you aren't sure of what that move is or why you even want to get out of it.

So yes, confusion accompanies you throughout this day, as Uranus Direct really has you second-guessing yourself. As a Gemini, you are used to this kind of 'spur of the moment hesitation', but Uranus energy, especially when direct and not in retrograde, really upsets the balance of your mind, and you'll find that this is a rough day to get through. When you pinpoint what's really bothering you, you'll have a better idea of how to work with it.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Feeling regret is almost too much for you, as you feel that you have so much to regret and so little time to spend honoring such a negative feeling. What this also implies is that on January 27, 2024, during Uranus Direct, you will give up precious time to indulge in the worst feeling possible, meaning dread and regret for the choices you made in the past. If only you didn't do it 'this way.' That's just the tip of the iceberg for you regarding how you think during Uranus Direct.

You were so adamant about doing 'this or that,' and you shut out the opinions of others when they wanted to help you; now you've made your bed, and it's time to lay in it, and you find that you don't like this bed, nor do you like yourself for putting yourself here. You did something regrettable in the past, and you are too proud to admit that you did it, but inside, you know you are responsible for why your life looks the way it does right now.

When Uranus goes direct, you are faced with the fact that you messed certain things up, and you are also aware that others see it this way, too. While nobody in your life wants to be the person who says, "I told you so," you will see it on everyone's face, and you will resent it. This is something you can't avoid, and mainly because you can't go back and undo the mistake you made so long ago.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The last thing in this world that you ever, ever, ever want to know is that someone is trying to control you, and if you even sniff out the idea that this could be happening, you will show them all that it's a no-go, it's NOT happening. During Uranus Direct, you will see that there's a twist to this idea going on right now, and the irony of the situation is that you put yourself in a bad position. Now, you are the one who is suffering as a result of 'trying to be in control.'

What this shows you, on January 27, 2024, is that in a past attempt to be autonomous and on your own, you didn't even consider anyone else's opinion to be worth listening to. That's how this transit, Uranus Direct, gets you, Aquarius; this is the day that all of your rebellion and self-protection comes back to show you that you have to be more open because it's not a terrible idea to allow the guidance of friends in...at times.

In order to not be controlled, you've created a life for yourself that is totally controlled by you. But, but, but...what if you make a mistake? That's what you'll discover on this day, January 27, 2024. You made a mistake, you didn't listen to expert guidance, and now you regret your choices, and you really don't want to admit this to yourself. Uranus Direct is a tricky transit, most especially for an Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.