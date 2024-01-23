3 Zodiac Signs Could Have A Hard Time Dating On January 24, 2024

There's a good reason why certain people can't get a date on this day, January 24, 2024, and that is because we present ourselves as 'too intense' at this time.

Basically, a few could appear to scare people off and so much of that is due to the presence of Moon and Uranus in the cosmic sky.

We want to 'be on our best behavior,' but what happens is that we also shoot to impress, and for these three zodiac signs, 'impressing' might mean overkill on this day, January 24, 2024, and it's important to be mindful of that fact.

We want to show any potential dates that we are upfront and honest before we engage with them, and while this is a very good idea, some of us may be a little too much.

Our first impression of others (or their feelings of ours) could easily feel like a horror movie. Some may have a hard time dating because they can't take a certain brand of 'uniqueness.' We may very well be ultimately fantastic, but on a first date, we might come off as way too much, and that could end up blowing it before it even starts.

So, the advice on dating for January 24, 2024, is to pull back a bit before letting the other person in on your universe of splendor. It's great that you have talent or vision, but you don't want to bombard your new date with every single detail of your grand plan to take over the world. Also, if we are overwhelmed, it may mean that we are doing too much talking and not enough listening, and on a first date, that's especially important to pay attention to.

Three zodiac signs have a hard time dating on January 24, 2024:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You would never in a million years think of yourself as someone who couldn't get a date, but then again, you aren't that in touch with just how intense you can be sometimes, Aries. On January 24, 2024, you may see that your intention outruns your ability to present yourself and if you're planning on dating someone, you may just end up scaring them away with your ferocity and passion. You think this is a cool thing, and it might be ... but the person you are interested in is much meeker than you are, Aries.

During the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you'll feel as though you have much to offer a potential new date. However, your approach will be too pushy and too expecting. You seem to think that if you glut this new potential partner with your amazing abilities, they will have no choice but to submit to your awesome powers of seduction. Still, all that's really going to happen is that you are going to terrify the poor thing into running away.

Know that your powers are unique, Aries, and that not everyone can handle you. If you turn up the power all the way on the first date, then you have to understand that on January 24, 2024, that power is going to burn the other person out immediately. You have to learn how to pace yourself; if you can master this, then your charisma will be tempered and others will be able to handle you better.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If it ends up that you have a hard time dating on this day, January 24, 2024, try not to get too angry as this transit, Moon sextile Uranus, tends to make mountains out of molehills. What this means is that you may find out that you are just not somebody's cup of tea, and even though you really had your heart set on dating this person, it turns out that they're just not into you. OK, OK, it's happened before, and it's not such a big deal.

During Moon sextile Uranus, however, you think you're the bee's knees, and you might take it personally when you get rejected. Well, being rejected usually does come with an emotional reaction. Still, the truth is, you don't even know this person, so when they tell you that they aren't interested in dating you, you leap to the idea that this is deadly serious and highly personal. It's not, Virgo. January 24, 2024, have you overreacting and feeling dumped?

Heads up: You're not being dumped because you haven't even gone out with this person once, so relax and don't make a drama out of it. You will not always strike out. It's just that the odds are stacked against you during the Moon's sextile to Uranus. Because it all happens on January 24, 2024, if you are smart and savvy, you'll recognize that tomorrow is another day, which means another chance to try.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You'll see that during the transit of Moon sextile Uranus on January 24, 2024, the only reason you can't get a date is because someone said something 'not so nice' about you and now that person's gossip has affected this new person's mind. Oh boy, yeah, that's right. You didn't get along with someone, and if you dated them at one point and the new person that you want to get together with knows that former date, then consider this day a bust; it's not happening.

They got to them first, and they planted in their mind the idea that you are not to be trusted. So, your date, or rather, the person you wanted to be your date on this day, January 24, 2024, is already established as your enemy. Wow, that's not fair. But ... isn't that just life, Libra? If you take this to heart, then you'll feel pain and rejection. However, if you just shrug and let it go, you'll be fine. It's not the worst thing in the world and you know it.

So, count yourself out of the dating game on this day during this transit. Moon sextile Uranus shows you that everyone you date has the potential to turn on you if the date doesn't go well. Knowing this, you can feel good about not being able to get together with that one person on this day, January 24, 2024. You're so well-balanced that you might even say that you've been spared. Ha!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.