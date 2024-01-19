Horoscopes Are Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs When Venus Squares Neptune Before This Weekend

Starting January 19, 2024, we may feel the tension in the air building because of the transit, Venus square Neptune. It might start as 'that sinking feeling.' As the day progresses, it may manifest itself as delusional thinking, overly sensitive reactions to the things our romantic partners say, and the feeling that our boundaries are not being respected.

How very specific can this transit be, and yet, does it work with that human undertow? For three zodiac signs, we will feel a bit stressed out on this day without really knowing why or how we got this way. While this isn't going to prevent us from creating beauty or accomplishing great things, we'll be carrying with us that dreaded feeling that 'something is going to go wrong ...'

This promises nothing, mind you. We just can't shake that spiritual feeling that something isn't right and we can't put our finger on it. We may look for that answer in our partner's eyes, and when we don't find it, we might argue with them just to let off steam. We may also realize that we're not getting anywhere by doing that, so most of this day goes to thinking our behavior and feeling frustrated over not figuring out what exactly is wrong.

Horoscopes are rough for three zodiac signs when Venus Squares Neptune before this weekend:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you believe should be happening is not necessarily going to happen starting January 19, 2024, and that is because you do not feel as though your romantic partner wants to be involved. You keep coming up with all of these radical and wonderful ideas for the two of you to do so that you can feel as if the relationship really stands a chance. During the transit of Venus square Neptune, you feel further away from your partner than ever before.

It's as if they are in some kind of trance, and you can't get them to snap out of it. They are totally into whatever is taking up space in their mind, and you might find that you don't appreciate them ignoring you as they are doing. They may not even be conscious of it, which, in your opinion, is an even worse sign. It's as if they have just left the room and replaced themselves with a robot who just stares at the wall, occasionally smirking.

Not cool. There is nothing about Venus square Neptune that gives you the impression that any of this is temporary, although, thankfully, it is. The only real problem here is getting your partner to face you so that they can recognize that there's a person in front of them who loves them and is waiting for them to snap out of it. They will come to, and they will be shocked at their behavior when they do.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have been in such a good mood these days that it will really take you back when you feel the brunt of Venus square Neptune. This one goes right for your home life and shows up as a sudden disappointment in your romantic partnership. Why can't you both be on the same page at the same time? You'll ask. Is this too much to ask for? You will be very frustrated with your partner on this day because you don't understand why they just can't stay positive ... like you.

That's part of what comes along with you, Virgo: when you change, you naturally believing everyone around you has to change as well. So when days like January 19, 2024, come around and are joined by Venus square Neptune, you'll see that just because you've transformed yourself into this new being of love and light doesn't mean everyone or anyone else has. Your partner is still the same old person they were when you were in a bad mood all the time.

This could be tempting for you, Virgo; Venus square Neptune may tap into that place inside you where you enjoy feeling bad, and you let it out in verbal abuse and challenging conversations. That's what's about to happen. Your good mood will sour, and you'll unleash the Kraken once again, even if it goes back in the cage later this evening. You just want it known that your inner Kraken still lives ... just in case they forgot.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Let's just put it this way: you are over it. You are over it and not in the mood to stop being over it. You feel like being 'over it' is the only way you can explain to yourself that you'll somehow get past this mini-rift in your romantic relationship. During the transit of Venus square Neptune, you may even tell yourself that 'everything is fine' while knowing that nothing is fine ... not in the slightest.

What makes this day so extra rough for you is that you can't escape the yuck of the day. Your partner isn't adding to it, either. They're just sitting around like a sack of potatoes, getting on your nerves for reasons you can't even pinpoint anymore. You're just on edge, and if you think about it for too long, you'll start to fantasize that things are even worse than they really are. That's how Venus square Neptune works; it plays on your paranoid fantasies.

Will you get over it? Of course you will and you know it, Pisces. You just aren't ready to admit that right now and on January 19, 2024, you'll give yourself over to the pit of despair where you can slink into the muck and mire of your self-pity. Then, after you get it out of your system, you'll see that nothing is as bad as your mind made it out to be. You'll be ready to get on with your life as a happy person ... tomorrow. It's all OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.