3 Zodiac Signs Avoid Unnecessary Problems On January 15, 2024

As if we didn't have enough on our plate, in comes Moon square Venus, which is directly related to relationship turmoil, on January 15, 2024, and three zodiac signs are going to feel it all.

There's a tendency for high drama on this day, and because this transit, Moon square Venus creates in us such volatility, we may find that we may get into a major 'war' with our romantic partners. But if we are wise, we will see the writing on the wall and choose peace instead.

This transit also taps into stuff like 'self-worth,' which nobody needs tapping into; in fact, if ever there were a day when we want to shout out to the universe, "Get out of my business," it's January 15, 2024. We're just not in the mood to be taught those special lessons, and yet, for three zodiac signs, the 'learning' is going to end up as 'inevitable.' Oh boy, here we go.

One of the ways many of us will cope on this day is by overindulging, which could also translate as 'eating the pain away.' Yes, we're that bad. If we can't deal with whatever it is that's going on during this transit, Moon square Venus, on January 15, 2024, then we will divert our attention to that which immediately pleases, like ... food. Food never says 'no.' It does not have to be this way, but he's what could go down.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 15, 2024:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It could all starts when you decide that your partner is either not paying enough attention to you or that you suddenly feel as though you're not good enough to hold their attention. Your self-worth will be in question, but only by you, as this really has nothing to do with anyone else, especially your partner. This day, January 15, 2024, has you feeling upset with yourself, and you may end up causing more drama than you can handle during the transit of Moon square Venus.

What comes out of your mouth are regrettable words, all directed at the person who is actually quite innocent to your mood on this day, January 15, 2024. If you see that your partner goes quiet, it's because they are scared to death of doing 'anything' to upset you because on this day, you set the tone right from the start and it buzzes with the idea that if your mental state is somehow tampered with, you'll blow up like a dirt bomb.

If your partner goes cold, then you'll turn to the refrigerator for love, and that will give you even more reason to feel bad. Your partner loves you, Virgo, and they put up with these temper tantrums of yours, but you need to give yourself a break. Making the day into a ride is not in anybody's interest. This kind of indulgence doesn't feel good, so if you can stop before you start, that would be a very helpful idea for all those concerned.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Those Libra scales of yours definitely know how to go fully unbalanced when you let them, and this day, January 15, 2024, is going to be a prime example of how you let yourself go completely the wrong way. You are super disciplined and enthusiastic about doing the right thing, getting your body in shape, looking good and reaching new goals ... however, on this day, during the transit of Moon square Venus, you will swing the other way ... radically.

That means the first stop you make is the one where you feel compelled to get into an argument with your partner. You might not even have a reason, as you'll find something to start the motion up. You are looking for something to fight about, and you'll find it, as you are a very determined seeker. Unfortunately, during Moon square Venus on January 15, 2024, you'll dredge up some old memory that will be highly disturbing for your partner to have to hear about.

You aren't playing fair on this day, and you don't want to. Why play fair if it dulls down the drama? It's the drama that gets you going on January 15, and during Moon square Venus, you won't be able to get enough of the stuff. You don't know what you want or need, and the idea of YOU being confused is something that makes you feel uncomfortable and out of control. You will get it all back very shortly, Libra, so hang tight; don't make it worse for yourself.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

It's not as though you are a stranger to emotional turmoil, as so much of what makes up your life is dedicated to soothing other people's turmoil and upset. However, on this day, January 15, 2024, you will find that it's all too much and that you want very desperately to take a day off from the overhaul that is 'everyone else.' Here's the kicker: you can't take a day off from that because this is familial and you're obligated to 'do your job.'

Because Moon square Venus usually related to romance, you'll find that the only person you can take your frustrations out on is ... guess who? Yep, that's right—the person who loves you, your partner. While you practically run to them for comfort, you'll also find that you can't express affection towards them because on this day, January 15, 2024, you need them for something else. You need them to vent at, to rant at, and to pick fights with ... just because.

You know you're being unfair, but you can't help yourself, and that is because Moon Square Venus works that way, Aquarius. The entire day is about conflicted feelings, and nobody likes that. It's hard to deal with, as it feels as though everyone wants a piece of you on this day, but you will find your center and you will figure out a way to ground yourself. Everything is going to be fine, Aquarius. Yes, it's hard right now, but that's a temporary state of mind. Hang in there.

