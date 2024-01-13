3 Zodiac Signs Give Unconditional Love On January 14, 2024

When we think about accepting our partners for who they are, as they are, we might be thinking of whether or not we can deal with the fact that they don't fit into our set list of expectations. Can we deal with stray characters, or are we dead set on having things our way when it comes to relationships and love?

On this day, January 14, 2024, we will get a chance to stand back and ask ourselves if we accept the people in our lives for who they really are, as the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn tends to push us into facing certain truths. This could be a day of realization for three zodiac signs — a day of truths.

There comes a time in our lives when we step out of our narcissistic home base and see that those around us are not projections of our person. We may attract what we desire, but we will find that we are not in control of how others act.&nb Do;do we really love the people we have attracted into our lives? Do we accept them? Moon conjunct Saturn will show us if we are sincere or not.

Three zodiac signs love unconditionally on January 14, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You feel that when you get close to someone, you want to know all there is to know about them. Then, when you finally realize that this person's personality is multilayered and complex, you tend to wonder if you really are that interested after all. At one point, you thought they'd fit into your mold, meaning, when the relationship started, you built much of your anticipation around your expectations.

As time went on, you came to understand that this person might be a little too much for you, and because you are an open and compassionate person, you did that thing we all do: you tried. On January 14, 2024, you will try once again to love and accept the person you are with because when faced with the idea of being without them, you tremble with fear. You are at that 'between a rock and a hard place' phase; you can't live with them, and you can't live without them.

Essentially, the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn has you contemplating the idea of acceptance, and in a strange way, that goes against the grain for you. Your person didn't turn into the ideal you wanted of them, but they aren't that bad ... are they? So, this day, January 14, 2024, has you coming to terms with the idea that 'nobody's perfect' and that in order to live in peace, you must accept them 'warts and all.'

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've seen this in yourself before; you've been down this very same road, and this is the road that has your romantic partner asking something of you that you do not want to agree to, and yet ... there you go, agreeing for the sake of not arguing. You want to come off as 'the cool person' who can roll with the dice and show that you're light and breezy when it comes to things like whatever your partner is asking of you, and yet, you can't stand it. You really can't.

But, you'll repress these feelings so that you can seem like 'you're cool with it.' You're not cool with it, and if anything is going to make you detest the fact that you've agreed to it, it's the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn on January 14, 2024. Oh no, this is something you cannot accept. It seems you're not as cool as you'd like your partner to think, after all. In fact, your Sagittarius individuality is going to rise and rebel on this day.

Can you accept your partner as is and show them unconditional love? No. But you can ask for a compromise because it takes two to tango and acceptance isn't something that falls on your shoulders alone. They, too, have to accept you as you are, and if something really goes against what you believe, then you have the right to ask for THEIR acceptance. You do not accept their conditions, and on January 14, 2024, you will ask them to try to see it your way for the sake of compromise and respect.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may feel as though you have a hard choice to make on this day, January 14, 2024, and that one has to do with whether or not you block out the reality of who your romantic partner 'really' is or you accept them as they are and just deal with the consequences. The thing is, there are aspects of your partner's personality that really bug you and you know yourself well enough to recognize that you'll never accept this about them.

However, you're eyeball deep into this relationship and there are no plans to break up in the foreseeable future. You'll find that during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, you may have to face facts: swallow your pride and just get on with it. Do you love them unconditionally and accept your partner as they are? Not really, but then again, you're not fleeing in terror, either, so you might as well call it a 'version' of acceptance. You don't know why you would ever have to accept that which doesn't please you, and yet, that's life. It happens.

What you accept is that your partner is flawed and that you more than likely are, too, and that's what makes up a human race. We are all flawed and if we expect otherwise, then we'll all be in a constant state of disapproval. During this wisdom-inciting transit of Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll come to understand that it's all acceptance and that acceptance doesn't mean approval; it just means acceptance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.