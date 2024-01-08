3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Tough Challenges On January 9, 2024

It's January 9, 2024, and we've already gotten used to the fact that the year is officially ON and that we need to move with the times or be left behind. This day's transit may bring up some complex emotions as Moon square Neptune tends to tap into the need we all have to escape from time to time, even when we realize that we don't have any good reason to escape.

One area that will definitely be affected is the realm of relationships and love, and three zodiac signs are going to find that not only will their patience be tested but that this day may come with an ample amount of lying to ourselves. Keeping in mind that the number one job of Moon square Neptune is to push us to our limits where we believe we have to escape 'whatever' we will be acting accordingly.

We may even look for arguments on this day, and who better to provide such fodder than our romantic partners? So, we may convince ourselves that something is wrong, or rather ... worthy of starting an argument over, and we'll go for it, too. During Moon square Neptune on January 8, 2024, we will go out of our way to deceive ourselves, believe our deception, feel like fools for doing so, and eventually come round again, ready for round two.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 9, 2024:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If mood swings are your thing, then Libra, you are in for a day where you get what you want. On January 8, 2024, you'll experience the transit of Moon square Neptune in full form, and this will play out in you feeling doubtful over many things in your life, most especially your romantic world. You don't like getting like this, but you also can't help it, not to mention that you've got this huge universal transit hanging over your head, egging you on.

What may just push you over the edge is that you can't say NO on this day, and you really and truly want to say 'no.' Because Moon square Neptune works on your inability to define and set boundaries, you'll let your romantic partner walk all over you on this day. It's not that they are trying to do anything wrong, either, but you have your boundaries and limits and they are apparently oblivious to them.

During Moon square Neptune, you won't fight for yourself or your rights, and you may end up coming off as temperamental or overly moody. This moodiness of yours doesn't make you likable; however, it repels your partner and scares them a little. You'll feel overly sensitive if they bring it up, and you'll take it upon yourself to be the one who 'can't handle it.' This basically adds to the burden you've already put on your partner.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because this transit is 'squared,' it's automatically assumed that there will be tension. In your case, Scorpio, the tension will be shared between you and your partner, which is SO not what either of you needed at this juncture in time. On January 8, 2024, during the transit of Moon square Neptune, you will be the one who takes things so seriously when, in fact, they are merely passing jokes or lightweight and meaningless things.

Your partner will understand your mood as the sort of have you wanting a fight, and that is the polar opposite of what you really want on this day, January 8, 2024. What you really want is a hug and a pass that says, "Don't worry about it, babe. Just let it all go ... " But, because Moon square Neptune blocks common sense in communication, you won't be able to express this, and you'll end up wanting something that you keep on preventing from happening.

When you don't get those hugs, you'll start to wonder if the relationship is all that you wanted it to be, and by then, Moon square Neptune will have done its dastardly work. There is nothing wrong with your relationship, and you have to let that go. You are overly sensitive to everything on this day, and while that's a very human thing to experience, you can't let it take you down THAT far.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your entire problem on this day, January 8, 2024, is the idea that your mouth works faster than your brain, and you do not think before you speak. And, unfortunately, as it's said, 'you only hurt the one you love.' Bingo, that's your key sentence of the day. Because you will hurt the one you love on this day as you feel you can't keep a lid on that vast reservoir of brilliant poison darts, you call words. If you're looking for a target, then you'll find one in your romantic partner. Not fair, Sagittarius.

During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you are going to escape into the fantasy that you somehow 'deserve better' than what you have, which eliminates the idea that you chose what you have. You fell in love and they fell in love with you, and as it's said, "All is fair in love and war." OK, you're in a feisty and rotten mood. Does that give you the right to war against your partner, who really is innocent, through this entire thing?

What's true right now is that you can't handle the truth. You can't handle the idea that life did not turn out to be a perfect fairytale, and because, for some reason, Moon square Neptune brings out the perfectionist in you, you feel as though you've been duped on this day, January 8, 2024. You idealized your romantic relationship and now that it's just 'regular old life,' you can't deal with how mundane it really is. Then there's tomorrow when your Sagittarius positivity switch gets flipped back into the 'on' position. Go figure.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.