3 Zodiac Signs Show Great Strength On January 8, 2024

Whenever we have a transit like Mercury square Neptune, we can practically do the math. Let's see how this equation works out: we have Mercury, which is associated with intellect, communication, speed, messages, and logic and we also have Neptune, which totally represents imagination, dreams, fantasy and intuition. The key variable here is that the two are 'squared,' which presents the challenge.

On January 8, 2024, we will see this challenge play out in the lives of three zodiac signs, and with it will come communication errors, creative blunders, escapist tendencies and this weird hypersensitivity to being criticized. While nobody likes to be criticized, we may take it ALL as criticism on this day, and that might make us last out, much to our regret.

We don't want to be meanies on this day, but we might just end up being 'that person,' as in the one who can't take a joke or 'takes things too seriously.' We see everything as a personal affront on this day, January 8, 2024, and during the transit of Mercury square Neptune, we may try to protect our delusions to the point where we are literally laughed at ... or left behind. Yeah, that kind of day.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 8, 2024:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What brings on the challenge for you on this day, Cancer is that you really just want to be left alone, and that doesn't mean you're feeling particularly anti-social. It means that you want to do your thing your way, at your pace, and you don't appreciate the constant sharing of opinions that seems to have you as the focal point. It's as if everyone has something to say to you on this day, January 8, 2024, and during Mercury square Neptune, they'll go out of their way to say it.

And, you'll go out of your way to ignore it, as you are not up for the chorus of critics that have seemingly all decided to gang up on throughout this day. First of all, none of them are right, and that's not just you being defensive. What you'll find on this day, January 8, 2024, is that all this 'constructive criticism' may work for them, but who are they speaking to? You and you are the ones who are an expert on you ... not them.

While you might come across as somewhat idealistic, if it works for you, then it's a keeper. What makes this day rough for you is that there may be a word or two that gets through and cuts you to the quick. Just because it's an opinion doesn't automatically make it a falsehood, and whatever this one person will say to you on this day, January 8, 2024, may just be the thing that topples you emotionally.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This day, January 8, 2024, brings you an interesting set of circumstances and you might fall for some of the 'tricks' that are going on this day. Because of misinformation, you are now quite confused as to what the truth really is, and this is more than likely related to something at work or something having to do with finances. Perhaps you've been blindly taking the advice of someone all this time and during Mercury square Neptune, you suddenly realize that they have no idea what they're talking about.

You are also sensitive to what people say on this day, as you project things that they perhaps do not mean. It's quite typical for a Libra to feel this way during Mercury square Neptune, as this transit definitely works on how you process that which is around you, and on this day, you'll feel that what's around you is confusing, deluded and just plain weird.

However, what really brings this day down for you is the fact that you, yourself, can't communicate your feelings. You like to think of yourself as someone who is always sharp and on the ball. Still, you may feel inhibited on January 8 simply because you aren't sure that what you say is going to be understood, as those around you seem to be going out of their way to misunderstand everything. Frustration joins you during Mercury square Neptune.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've done it before and you'll no doubt do it again, and this refers to escaping reality through fantasy and daydreaming. While that doesn't exactly sound too terrible, you'll be doing it with a purpose, and that is because everyone around you on this day is either too nosy, too 'free' with their ability to criticize you, or that they are just too much, in general. While you know yourself to be an easygoing and social person, you also know when you've had enough and on January 8, 2024, during Mercury square Neptune, you'll have enough.

What makes this a rough day for you is that you don't want your fantasy interrupted by some 'fool' who can't just let you have your dream. Why does everyone want to educate you on this day? Can't they mind their own business? You don't need it pointed out to you that you are lost in a dream or that you can't keep your eye on reality on this day because you KNOW you can't; you're doing it on purpose.

You choose escapism on this day, January 8, 2024, because you need to get away from the noise of humans. Yes, you know what you're doing, and you know that it's a gift you have, this ability to escape through your mind at will. You know what? This talent of yours? It makes other people jealous. They want to be able to escape, too, and because they can't, they turn on you for your ability to shut them off during Mercury square Neptune.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.