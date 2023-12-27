December 28 Love Horoscopes Are Luckiest For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs become luckiest in love on December 28, 2023 because the transit Mars square Neptune brings an interesting turn of events.

While the conflicting energies are par for the course where this transit exists, three zodiac signs are going to be able to quickly learn from mistakes made and apply them to a constructive 'new' way of looking at things, like our romantic lives, in particular.

Cancer, Leo and Virgo will be the luckiest in love on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

While Mars square Neptune may bring us the lack of clarity, we may have a moment of realization simply because we feel so lost in confusion on this day, and how that allows us to improve our loves lives is in so much as we know we can't go on 'this way' and that we have to accept that we, ourselves, need radical change. What's great about Mars square Neptune is that it opens our minds and lets us accept that idea that change is good.

And so, for three zodiac signs, this day, December 28, 2023 is going to be quite revelatory; we will see what we need to do in our relationships, because we will also see that we DO need to do something. This transit is an active, energetic event, and for the three zodiac signs most affected, the results will be shocking, stimulating and altogether productive. It's a good day for love and personal growth.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on December 28, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While it's always nice to think that there are positive energy transits out there to jump start our love lives and get them on the right track, often times, our biggest helpers are the transits that put us in direct conflict with our feelings, and on this day, December 28, 2023, you, Cancer, may have to come to terms with something about yourself that you've been putting off for far too long. And you know that if you can deal with it, your love life will improve.

During the transit of Mars square Neptune, you're going to spend a little too much time in your mind, but that's not necessarily a bad thing today, as you will come up with the solution as to why things have gone sour between you and your mate, and you will apply that solution and much to your surprise, it will work. You have at your disposal the means to make things right, and with proper effort, December 28, 2023 may just end up being the key date in the turnaround of your romance.

And you want this, too. You want to know that you and your romantic partner will make it, that you can hold hands at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve and that you will know in your hearts that this next year is going to be the best one yet. This is because Mars square Neptune forces you to look at yourself, and while that may sound scary at first, it may end up being the best move you've made so far.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

December 28, 2023 brings you a very positive day in terms of how you perceive your own love life, as it will show you, through the transit of Mars square Neptune, that you need to work on yourself as much as you've been placing the blame on the other person. Basically, this means that for the first time in a while, you hold yourself accountable. Mars square Neptune is a mental transit; it goes straight for the mind, and it will have you coming up with solutions, rapidly.

You have a built-in talent for expressing yourself, and during Mars square Neptune on December 28, 2023, you'll find that the way you express yourself is just as important as the context, itself. Ah, that's what's been missing. It's your style, Leo. Your approach has been gruff, unbalanced, abrasive, and on this day, you'll see that it's OK to be soft spoken, easy going and that your partner will be much more open to you if they don't feel attacked, as they often do.

What Mars square Neptune also brings you is an energetic drain, but not in a negative way; you may feel as though you simply don't have the energy to 'attack' or to tear at it in the same way as you usually do. This creates in you a peaceful 'field' from which you make your next decision. This is how today brings you luck in love; you are able to calm down. You see the relationship as a work in progress, not as a result of your demands.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This day brings you an air of gratitude and acceptance, as you simply do not have the strength to find what's wrong in your partner, as that has become one of your habits, and not even you appreciate this quality in yourself anymore. Your partner will be all the more pleased that you feel like backing down, and during the transit of Mars square Neptune, you'll see that you are right: it's better to accept than to fight, day in and day out.

And ... accept what? What is it that you thought was so wrong with your romantic relationship that you found the energy to fight it so thoroughly and with so much devotion? The transit of Mars square Neptune, lets you see how far you've gone when it comes to the destruction of your relationship, and this is one of the biggest wake up calls you can get this year. On this day, December 28, 2023, you'll see that it's OK to back off.

And, you'll get to see that backing off comes with rewards, as in, on this day, you'll get to see your partner smile in such a genuine way that the both of you will feel relieved. This day offers you the opportunity to relax your own sense of judgment. You don't need to be so harsh, and what you'll find is that when you take it easy on your partner, you end up taking it easy on your own self. All is good, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.