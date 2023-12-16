The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 17, 2023

Here is your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for December 17, 2023. This is what the tarot cards have to say for your day, with the energy of the Moon and Sun.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

Don't act out in anger. It can be so easy to let off some steam when you feel frustrated. Rather than focus your attention on things that can be done inhouse, consider what your needs and and plan to send an emial or set up a date and time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Well, things have felt unclear lately. You don't know if you want to move forward with a project. You don't know if you have to or should go back to school in the winter. There are a lot of things underway, and it's frustrating but it's also true adulting.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Looking back in time is such a fun thing to do. You're in a bit of a nostalgic mood tonight. It's a good time to pull out the photo albums and remember when life was different than it is now. Everyone has changed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Oof. Impatience may show its ugly head, and it's plain to see that you have no chill right now. Take a deep breath and rethink what your goals and objectives for this day is. You can choose your attitude even if you can't decide on the right path. Be that person who goes the extra mile.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You're do thankful. You remember what it was like to not have, and so now that you've reached a place in your life where you can be helpful in time or your resources, you want to do so. You're giving from a heart of gratitude and it shows.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Look at your own value systems. You have a lot of important things going on in your life right now. So, of course, you want to align yourself with people who match your energy. Don't settle for friendships that leave you hanging or keep you wanting or needing. Pick people who give you as much as you give them, and sometimes even more.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Why would someone look down on you and the way you do things just because you are different from them? It does not make sense to you because that's not how you are. But a person in your life may reveal how judgmental they are, so pay attention to their actions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

There's strength in numbers. When your family and friendships ban together, there's little you can't do. You're able to accomplish great things together, because you ara a team.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You're doing a lot, Sagittarius. In fact, you're doing way more than your share of labor lately. Part of the reason why you've been so willing to carry more than you load is that you care for someone deeply. You want to be there for them during this time of need, and you are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Oh, Capricorn. It seems that you may have caught the attention of someone special. They find you attractive, and while this person may not be 'your type' it doesn't matter. They are perfectly happy to adore you from affair. You make their heart swoon.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

Look at you. You don't like to draw attention to yourself. But the fact that you play a sport is alluring, and others will ifnd that to be the case. This is your time to investigate your book, your opportunities and your goals.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Come what may, we have been holding off on this moment but now that it is here, we are ready to enjoy every minute we can emotionally afford to hare.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.