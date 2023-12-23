3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Disappointment On December 24, 2023

Whether you celebrate this day or not, you may find that you are amongst people who make you feel awkward, and that awkwardness may end up having you feel lonely, or even unloved. The truth is that, while this is a very normal reaction to the holiday season, it still hurts nonetheless. on December 24, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Saturn, three zodiac signs will definitely be feeling 'blue.'

It's OK, and the truth is, we saw it coming. if we are one of the three zodiac signs that get a little sentimental around this time of the year, especially on this particular day of the year, we know that we'll go through the motions if need be. we'll somehow get through the day. For many people, this day symbolizes the first day of 'let get this year over with already.'

Many of us celebrate the main holiday on this day, which is Christmas Eve, and while we know in our hearts that we're supposed to be cheery and loving, some of us are just not feeling it. For whatever reasons we have, we would just rather see it over with, and that's where we'll get our wish, because one day only lasts 24 hours. We'll be fine, we just have to bide our time.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 24, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You'd like to look forward to this day, but you find that you are holding yourself back simply because you can't seem to get the 'spirit' going in the same way that you see other people doing. you may even wonder during the transit of Moon square Saturn if these other people are even sincere? Are other people really into this whole holiday thing, or is it just you who feels like Grinch? While you're not consciously trying to bring the vibe down, you can't lie to yourself: you're just not in the mood.

Another thing that may be on your mind is that on this day, you want to be more cheery, even generous. yet, you don't feel you can muster up the strength to participate. You might feel sad on this day, during Moon square Saturn, because you are reacting to an old version of yourself, one that had more pep and enthusiasm that you do today. It's to say you're gotten older, although that is inevitable, it's just that you've lost the 'get up and go' that this day requires.

You will, however, do your best to not bring anyone else down, which is commendable, Gemini, and ordinarily something you don't care about. Today, you will be mindful of other people's feelings, although that won't do much for your mood. You'll take away the idea that you didn't create negativity, you merely kept it all to yourself. Moon square Saturn has you feeling glum and lonely, but it's not something that will last, and you know it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you see that some of the people in your life are sincere about their desires to have a happy holiday, you might end up seeing yourself as the big downer of the crew and that will have you falling into the downward spiral of self-judgment and critique. 'Why can't I be like everyone else, and just get into all this merry making?' Well, there's nothing wrong with you, Libra, and the way you feel right now is happening to many others, on this day, December 24, 2023.

You've also got Moon square Saturn to deal with, which is like having a continuous reminder that you don't fit in. This is, of course, because you feel like you 'should' fit in. honestly, there's nothing that isn't welcoming you in today ... but that's not how you see it, or rather, that's not how your sensitive psyche feels about it. Today, during Moon square Saturn, all you'll want to do is nurse a hot chocolate, by yourself, in the comfort of your own room.

yes, you do feel awkward, mainly because you don't want people to dislike you or disapprove of you. While on any other day you really don't care what people think, today, due to Moon square Saturn, has you feeling a little more sensitive and raw than on any other day and the truth of the matter is that you really just want to be alone, today. You know that's not the 'popular sentiment' but that's just how you feel ... so there.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While the world goes 'round, there you are, feeling stagnant and even a bit scared. You have your reasons. you aren't into sharing them with anyone right now. you don't feel right about this day, December 24, 2023 and so much of that is heightened by the presence of Moon square Saturn. This day is made all the more rough for you simply because you don't want to have to explain yourself; you have your reasons, as mentioned.

During the transit of Moon square Saturn, you will feel as though you are supposed to act a certain way, and show up with a smile on your face and love in your heart. while all that sound nice in theory, the reality of today, December 24, 2023 is that you're not in the mood for being nice, acting nicely or living up to anyone's expectations. This is also very typical of your sign, Aquarius. You don't like doing what you don't want to do.

So, today comes with a bit of resentment as well. while there's no person to blame and no situation that is responsible for your foul mood, you can't help but take it to the limit and just indulge in the feeling of being depressed, or rather ... angry. You are angry with something today, Aquarius, and you don't want to discuss it. It will pass and you know it, but the last thing you want to have to do is 'show up with a smile on your face.' That's just not happening.

RELATED: The First Thing You Need To Do If You Can't Stop Feeling Sad

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.