3 Zodiac Signs Finally Change For Love On December 23, 2023

When they say that the universe is conspiring to help us, they aren't kidding. We get to see that in living color on this day, December 23, 2023, because of an interesting and awe-inspiring transit called Mars trine Node. This is the mega-vitamin of all transits, and it equips us with the kind of strength that we need right about now.

We know we've got a good thing in the relationship we're in, and we know that we want to keep it going for as long as possible, if not for the rest of our lives. For three zodiac signs, we're going to see that Mars' trine node provides us with the guts to approach our romantic partners with the idea of what needs to be changed, as well as the actual PLAN. We are strong in body and mind during Mars trine Node.

For the couples who really want this to work, there's a built-in ability to accept compromise and change. We may have to work on ourselves, and that's OK, too. What we know is that if both parties step up and present themselves as faithful and true, with love in their hearts and a vision of a future based on equality and affection, then we will get exactly what we want out of this romance.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you get in one of those hyped-up great moods, you make sure that everyone around you gets on board with you because it feels so good to just 'feel good,' and you believe that everyone deserves to feel good now and then, even if there's no good reason for it. On this day, December 23, 2023, you'll be feeling pretty dang incredible and the person who is going to get the most of it will be your romantic partner.

You may not know it yet, but this person means more to you than you knew. You're going to find that with the transit of Mars trine Node upon you, you're going to want to see if this feeling is something you can grow upon and learn from. You have yourself, someone you can truly trust, and yes, it's taken time, but you feel that if you can both step into the reality of what you really do have, then with good communication, you can make radical and positive changes for the better.

You also know that your powers to charm are on full blast, as you can't help but feel persuasive and informative during Mars trine Node. You feel as though you're on to something and that you are also open to whatever it is that your partner wants to chime in with. You know something good is about to happen and your positive energy is infectious and stimulating to those around you. Major changes are in store.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

If you feel like taking your partner by the hand and running down the street singing, it's because Mars trine Node is that kind of transit, and it will inspire the wildest ideas and put them to good use. On this day, December 23, 2023, you will feel like doing something similar to that as you and your partner decide it's time to not only celebrate the good feeling of being together but to plan, as both of you seem very interested in what's to come.

During the transit of Mars trine Node, you are in good health and that alone makes you feel like you want to climb a mountain. What this transit also does for you, Scorpio, is that it puts you into an extraordinarily hopeful state of mind. When you think positively, you know you can effect major change, and you'd like to manifest some of those changes in your love life. Not that anything's wrong with it now, but you're a progressive person, and you like the idea of newness.

Because Nodal energy is always about healing, you'll also find that it's easy for you to brooch topics that were once 'taboo' within the relationship. Now, during Mars trine Node, you feel at ease with just about 'all' topics. This is the open door to closeness, and knowing now that you and your partner are brave enough to speak up on whatever subject you feel like talking about is the gateway to more and more positivity.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Being the practical thinker that you are by nature, Capricorn, you'll find that transit like Mars trine Node works so well on you and that you're able to parlay that pragmatism into your romantic life, which you feel could use a little 'realism.' On this day, December 23, 2024, you're about ready to move on to bigger dreams and you are certainly into doing this with your romantic partner. You two are an item, and there's no going back.

However, if you are to continue to reach for the stars together, then you have to move with the times and be open to transformative change. Stagnation is not your thing, and your partner abhors it as well, which makes transits like Mars trine Node able to work even better. Because you are open to change, change will become easier for you. You don't want surprises; you want to be able to anticipate the changes to come by being in control of them in advance.

Your partner relies on you to guide the both of you in this way, as you really are 'the brains' here. That's not to say your partner isn't as smart as you, but nobody really has the same kind of finesse that you have when it comes to putting together a plan and executing it. The future looks bright for the two of you mainly because your partner is completely trusting of your guidance. All will turn out well, and the changes you seek will be positive and productive.

