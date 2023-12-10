3 Zodiac Signs Stop Trying So Hard On December 11, 2023

Today, December 11, 2023, comes with all sorts of powers and influence, so it is going to be up to us to make the best of what we've got to work with. This day offers us the best and the worst of astrological conditions. We have Venus sextile Lilith, which is a mixed bag of flirtation and hostility, as well as Moon square Saturn, which could show us that our efforts are in vain, no matter how hard we try.

With a Sagittarius Moon happening at this time, three zodiac signs might just go for it and intend for the best, while the rest of us unhappily accept that ... maybe 'that thing' isn't going to work out, after all. It's all OK, though; whatever we endure on this day, December 11, 2023, we will be just fine in the end.

What really bugs most of us today will be that Lilith transit, as this is the false hope transit of 'em all. We might think we are just a little more confident than we really are. so for the three zodiac signs mentioned here today, we might attempt things that we simply cannot succeed in doing. We think we're better than we are, and we will be humbled in ways that might only make us feel sour.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 11, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's all about Venus sextile Lilith today, and you will feel it in so much as everything you do will feel foolish afterward. You really dislike that feeling too, as you don't like being perceived as anything other than dazzling, if truth be told. While you are still as dazzling and effervescent as one can be, you will see that this transit brings in the idea of false hope: what you attempt on this day will show you that you are limited.

You never accept the idea that you have limits in any area. As for today and the transit of Venus sextile Lilith, you really don't care what's going on in the cosmic sky. You'll do as you please anyway, and what you'll find is that you are powerless against the enormity of the universe. Oh yes, the celestial bodies win today, Leo, and you'll have to deal with it somehow. December 11, shows you that you can't always get what you want.

You're also going to see that the one person you want to impress is not all that impressed by you, and this could topple your ego and set you into fits of rage. All of this confounds you, as you really don't know why anyone on earth would perceive you as less than you are, let alone reject you for who you are. This is how Venus sextile Lilith teases. This transit lets you think you're bigger than you are, simply to show you that you're not that big after all.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you might find happening today, December 11, is that your plan has backfired. While you didn't actually conceive of a real 'plan,' you're going to see that all that's led to this place was created out of selfishness and that during the transit of Venus sextile Lilith, you're going to get your just desserts, as they say. The truth will hit you, Libra; you've been incredibly selfish and you have hurt people. Today, Lilith comes for revenge.

You might want to laugh at that idea, as you don't feel you are 'that' ruled over by cosmic influences. Yet, karma does have an interesting way of paying back people who hurt others. We never know when it's coming. That's why when transit like Venus sextile Lilith is amongst us, we have to watch out because karma may just have a pointer with our name on it. On December 11, that name just might be yours, Libra.

What you do know is that no amount of karma or retribution will change you to the point where you will suddenly become a new person. You are happy being you as you are, but this day will introduce to you the idea that there are improvements that you can make to yourself. You, being a Libra, will see that there's wisdom in this kind of balance. You will get through this day, even though it may be somewhat challenging.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may find that this day, December 11, is not exactly the great Sagittarius day that you had in mind. What that essentially means is that you felt like taking today off to do Sagittarius stuff, like being creative or hanging out by yourself, doing only the stuff that interests you. What you'll find happening, however, is that you will accidentally engage with someone. The more you get involved with this person and their opinion, the worse your day will get.

So, during Venus sextile Lilith, you're going to find that the downfall today is all about your ego. Because you might find yourself in an argument with a total stranger ... as in someone online, in a social media setting ... you won't let go and you'll uphold what you believe in, versus this other total stranger who continues to uphold what they believe in. The entire event is unnecessary and you know it, but you let it waste your day.

Transits like Venus sextile Lilith are strange in that they bring out the instigator in us. We think we're right and so we march in, believing we are victorious warriors of truth and light, when all we really are accomplishing is that we're armchair warriors who hide behind a computer screen, pretending to be fierce. This is where your day goes wrong. You could just as easily choose to continue with your 'alone work' but ... you don't.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.