The 3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Fall Out Of Love & Breakup This Week

Nobody wants to hear that this week is the last week of the relationship ... or do they? That's the interesting part here. While this may 'sound' like bad news, what about the person who has been stuck in a horrible relationship for way too long and is only now just getting the idea that it can end? That's good news. Breaking up is ... good news ... sometimes.

Gemini, Cancer and Virgos are most likely to fall out of love and end their relationships this week.

Of course, we don't want to be heartbroken and we aren't looking forward to finding out that we 'have' to break up. Still, we also have to take into consideration that we've got a lot going on and the idea of breaking up with our partners might actually be one of the most positive moves we can make.

We start the week off with Mercury trine Jupiter, and that's our ticket to major confrontation and conversation on the topic of 'ending it.' It's during this transit that we get our heads seriously wrapped around the idea.

Venus opposite Uranus may tempt us back, but we've got this brilliant transit coming our way: Mars trine Node. This is the 'do or die' transit, and once we start to see breaking up as a good thing.

We will not be able to look backward. These three zodiac signs will help us understand that breaking up is what we need to do this week.

Which zodiac signs most likely to fall out of love and break up this week? These three.

1. Gemini, you're done.

It's not that you don't hold the person you've called your partner in high esteem, but you also happen to love yourself. You've started to see that in order to placate the person known as your romantic partner, you've had to depreciate yourself, and that's starting to feel wrong and depressing. You know that you're guilty of giving them perhaps a little too much of what they want, and all that's given you is a lot of trouble. You no longer want the headache.

Your romantic partner may have a lot going for themselves, but you are no longer interested in them. It's taken you a long time to get to this place, but you won't see a chance for it any longer.

You, being a Gemini, know that it's best to make endings short and sweet, if possible. You've got a lot of Mercury energy to work with this week, so you should be able to finagle yourself out the door while saving face all the while. This isn't easy, but it isn't impossible.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: To get this show on the road, you're going to be using the power inherent in the transits of Moon square Mercury and the Aries Moon, both occurring at the top of the week. So, look to December 19, and 20 for the power plays and know that it's OK to trust your gut on this one, Gemini. This is your life, after all. You need to know that if you say it's OK, then ... it's OK.

2. Cancer, you're ready.

You already knew months ago that something like this would more than likely occur and now that we are here. You feel like it's now or never because you are not walking into the new year with this person. They know it, and you know it, and both of you no longer see the point in keeping up the charade. Before it gets ugly, as it looks destined to do, you want out, and it will be during this week that you start making your formal arrangements. You've got the get-up and go of the last days of Sagittarius Sun adding to your attitude.

You could definitely use some of the balancing power that's coming your way due to Capricorn season, coming on December 22.

With Mercury in Sagittarius, you will feel very accurate about what you say; you aren't here to hurt your soon-to-be-ex-partner, but you aren't here to sweet talk them either. You need to get yourself out, and you will do so this week.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: December 20 brings on an intense conversation, and that's going to tip the scales when it comes to you staying or going. The truth is, there is no staying, but you both have to deal with the realism of the situation. You've got to tidy up loose ends, and that's the plan for the week. Venus opposite Uranus lets you feel as though you have more time: you don't.

3. Virgo, you've changed.

Whatever got you to this place is not just a matter of what's gone on in the romantic part of your life but a result of your life's experience in general. You are just changing, Virgo, and now that it's almost the last week of the year, you want to lay down some reality checks.

This is the week you tell the person you've been with that you are through. You're not moving forward with them. It's done. You've made up your mind.

You may not even think it's fair, but you will feel compelled into action, as you need to change more than you need air at this point. The change you need has so much more to do with just your love life, but that doesn't ignore the fact that your love life is just not a 'love' life. It's an obligation, a bore, a thing to do because there is no other thing to do. You don't want to live like that anymore. So, you make it end.

Dates and moments to keep in mind: What starts with Mercury trine Jupiter, leads you into a series of arguments with your partner that escalate all the way through until December 21, when the big decision to breakup gets made. As you walk into Capricorn Sun on December 22, you're going to feel good about your choice to end it. I'm not elated, not jumping up and down for joy, but ... I'm satisfied.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.