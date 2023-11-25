3 Zodiac Signs Listen To Their Friend's Advice On November 26, 2023

Round about now, we're starting to wonder whether, maybe we should have listened to our friend's advice when they told us NOT to do a certain thing that we went ahead and did anyway, long, long ago. On November 26, 2023, we will be entertaining a transit that comes with the expression, "I told you so."

So, for three zodiac signs, the transit of Moon opposite Mars is going to bring home the idea that maybe we should have listened. Maybe we shouldn't have blinded ourselves to the truth, and maybe they were right all along. Alas, we can't rewrite the past and there is nothing to do about it. However, we can change the now.

Today is the day that we learn that what was obvious to others was what was also behind the reason they advised us to steer clear. This could be health-related or romantically inclined. What we know is that on November 26, 2023, we regret not listening to our friends, as it becomes quite apparent during Moon opposite Mars that they were, indeed, right.

Three zodiac signs listen to their friends advice on November 26, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The interesting thing about you, Taurus, is that you heard everything your friends said when they were giving advice. While you considered it and thanked them for it, you just wanted to do it your way ... anyway. That's fine, as that is very human of you to do, and yet, on November 26, 2023, you will wish you had taken that advice to heart as it seems they were right and you were oh so wrong. Yikes.

Your friends all saw you make the wrong moves and after a while, they just shut their mouths and let you be. You can only offer just so much advice before you realize it's futile, and that's what your friends did ... and ironically, they did it so that they could support your choice to do the wrong thing. Nobody in your life wanted to get in your way, and during the transit of Moon opposite Mars, you will wish they intervened earlier.

That's not to say you wouldn't have rejected their advice at any time along the way, as you more than likely would have, but still ... you might have let their advice sink in more. You've come to see that things didn't work out for you when you choose to do it your way. While you know, you'll get over it. You also know that much time was wasted and that you'll never get that time back. And so it goes, and so it goes.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During the Moon opposite Mars transit, you might feel a tinge of anger ... towards yourself. You now know that you did something 'stupid.' You are a smart person and you made an obviously bad decision to do something, and you were well advised against it. On November 26, 2023, you're going to see that you needn't keep this mistake going, yet getting out of it is going to be quite the project.

This transit, Moon opposite Mars, focuses your anger on yourself because you have no one to blame but yourself for the situation you are presently in. Whatever's going on in your life right now makes you mad at yourself for not listening to the advice of those in your life who truly do care for you. When they were doling out their advice, you sat in smug judgment, wondering when they were going to start minding their own business.

But that's what friends are for, right? Giving out unsolicited advice at the most inappropriate time. What you'll come to realize on this day, November 26, 2023, is that the only reason anyone ever spoke up is because they were truly concerned for you and didn't want you to end up filled with regrets. Well, too late for that as here you are, filled with regrets. It's OK, though, Cancer. Tomorrow is another day. You've learned and you'll carry on.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You've been in the 'I did it my way' club for so long that you've started to convince yourself that taking the advice of others is done merely to appease the givers of such advice. You know you're not going to listen anyway, but because you're a fair and appreciative person, you let them say their peace and have their way. They get to feel good about themselves in this way, knowing that they gave you their best piece of advice.

What you'll see on November 26, 2023, during the transit of the Moon opposite Mars, is that they were right about something that you still find hard to admit. The good thing is that you don't have to make a public statement about your reluctance to take good advice. The bad thing is that you are now stuck with your decision, which was made on your own, and in the face of all the good advice you once got. Now, you realize the truth in 'you've made your bed, now you have to lay in it.'

Yes, we all make mistakes and sometimes admitting to this is a prideful choice and one that is hard to do. Still, during Moon opposite Mars, you see the error of your ways and you pray that it's not too late to undo the damage of your choice. Being that you are a Sagittarius, you'll find a way to see the bright side in all of it, but for the first time, you'll know that ... maybe you should have listened when your friends took the time to advise you.

