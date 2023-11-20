Why 3 Zodiac Sign's Horoscopes Are So Lucky In Love On November 21, 2023

What we all need in our lives right now is a little Moon sextile Uranus energy and that's exactly what we're going to get on November 21, 2023. Fortunately for the three zodiac signs, the influence is going to be all good, all love and all fun. What happens to us during Moon sextile Uranus?

Well, for starters, we are more courageous about doing wacky things to please our partners. Our inhibitions are down during this transit, and that's why its effect is somewhat limited to the three zodiac signs pointed out here. In other words, you have to start with freaky ideas in order to let Moon sextile Uranus really do its work.

Things like 'trying something new' may make certain couples or zodiac signs want to run for the hills, but not us! We are the astrological signs that like a good challenge and we want to step up and try new things so that life doesn't become boring to us. November 21, 2023, brings us a lucky day in love because we are the kind of people who are open to change and newness.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on November 21, 2023:



1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As it goes with you, no matter what you're going through, you are always there, ready to start again with a smile on your face. You never stay down for too long, and while you've been going through a lot these days, you know in your heart that all you need is for someone to suggest a new course of action and BOOM! There you are. Challenge accepted. You are all about change and positivity ... always.

November 21, 2023, could have been the day any other person crumbled under the pressure that you've recently endured, but no such thing is happening in that Taurus mind of yours. During the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you will find that love is all around you and that there is no time to feel bad about old love, past love or love that messed you up. You are here to accept the new love in your life and guess what? It's here. Right here, right now.

That, in itself, is the biggest challenge of them all: accepting someone new into your life, especially after what you've been through. Still, life is for living and that's what you plan on doing. Let the chips fall where they may. You are ready to take a chance on love and should you fail, all the more for the great novel you'll write someday. Life is for living and on November 21, 2023, during Moon sextile Uranus, you are all there for it.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Lucky in love? Well, yes, thank you! You are all for believing in every positive sign there is and in every minute that gives you hope. You are the last person in the world to fall prey to negative thinking. Even if you did, you'd find a way out of that dark place with the power of your imagination. On November 21, 2023, you're going to see how the transit of Moon sextile Uranus works on your sense of optimism.

You have been in love with someone for a while now. This relationship hasn't always been ideal, but it exists and if it exists, then it can be made better and that's how you utilize the power of Moon sextile Uranus. The energy that assists you is the kind that won't let you see anything as less than fantastic and promising. There's no going down for you, Aquarius. You are floating on your amazing mind power.

What is available to you on this day, November 21, 2023, is the belief that you are, indeed, lucky. You make your luck and you always have and so when you decide, consciously, that you're going to know exactly where you stand with the person you are madly in love with, you will see nothing but success. It's all waiting for you. Enjoy your stay in the land of love, Aquarius.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When you first got into the relationship that you're in now, you knew that the two of you would never grow bored of each other because you both had that zesty 'joie de vivre' and when you saw that spark in each other, it only gave you more and more encouragement. You've never been a 'normal' couple in so much as you do know how to keep things alive and you never settle for dull, lackluster or repetitive.

As a Pisces, maintaining an interesting love life is of utmost importance to you, which is why on November 21, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Uranus, you'll once again chat with what means the most to you: keeping your partner happy, surprised and on their toes. That's how they like it and that's how you like it, too, so it should work out phenomenally well for both of you.

You aren't afraid to share your feelings or show them intimately. In fact, you are a fearless lover and during transits like Moon sextile Uranus, the sky is the limit when it comes to passion and play. Hey, it's nobody's business but your own and when it comes to you and your romantic partner getting down to that business, what can one say but 'have fun!' This is a great day for you, Pisces. Make sure to enjoy it to the fullest.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.