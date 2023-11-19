November 20 Horoscopes Are Hard For 3 Zodiac Signs

On this day, November 20, 2023, we are going to have a hard time seeing the light, as the day's transit brings us both Moon square Mars and Moon conjunct Saturn, both transits of which are hard on things like patience, calm, ideology and tolerance. What this means is that, because of the double whammy of negative planetary influences, we are going to feel as though everything is a challenge.

Some of us will let it all roll off our backs, as that is part of who we are, but three zodiac signs are not about to let things slide. With this kind of attitude, mostly pumped up by Moon square Mars, we're going to take this too seriously, fight too fiercely and defend something as if it's life or death.

In other words, we are going to use the transit of Moon square Mars to make life harder for ourselves. Perhaps we are under the impression that over-reacting and showing this negative kind of 'passion' is going to prove our dedication. Still, all we're really going to get out of on November 20, 2023, is a headache that we insist on making worse.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 20, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you will come to realize on this day, November 20, 2023, is that you've been building up to this day for a while and that you have a grievance that's been waiting for the right moment to air and, during Moon square Mars, is the day. You have a serious problem with the person you are with romantically. While you don't want to give up the title of 'romantic' partner, you are starting to wonder why you call them that.

The thing about dealing with one's feelings during Moon square Mars is that you, in particular, are on the defense, and the defense becomes the offense very quickly, in your case. You know exactly what you need to talk about with your partner and you're already anticipating their indifference and or sluggish reaction. You have them so pegged in your mind as to how you believe they'll react that you've already written their end of the script ... in your head.

What's worse is that they stick to the script, which is both expected and extremely disappointing. November 20, 2023, shows you that it's going to take much more than a conversation with this person to get them going. Because Moon square Mars is such a fiery transit, you're going to think of some way to create an intervention. This person needs a serious wake-up call. This is that day. Get out your megaphone.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may find that you take things overboard, but in your mind, you feel that you're doing exactly what is necessary. The thing with you on November 20, 2023, is that you feel that you are the only right person. You really have no intention of being bulldozed over when it comes to someone else's opinion of what they believe you should be doing. Every once in a while, it's OK, but on this day, during Moon square Mars, you feel like everyone needs to back off and just let you breathe.

You are such a kind person and your easygoing nature has shown others that you are both approachable and easily taken advantage of. During the transit of Moon square Mars, you'll be letting more than one person know that you are not the person they think you are and that should push come to shove, they had better move away from you soon, or they'll get to know the real meaning behind the phrase.

You like being kind and soft but you regret that you've shown this side of yourself to the people who think that means they are welcome to treat you like a doormat. Oh, what a mistake they've made, and on November 20, 2023, you will show them the error of their ways. It's not like you to 'take it in stride.' You are no pushover. Kind, yes. Understanding, yes ... but a fool? Oh, hell no. Anyone who thinks of you as a fool will come to know a whole new truth on this day, November 20, 2023.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon square Mars taps into you in such a way that you might end up feeling very pushy, Scorpio. Not that being pushy is alien to you, but on November 20, 2023, you're going to see just how far this transit can take you ... and pity the fool who gets on your bad side. You feel as though you are a person who gives and gives until their last breath. The last thing you want to discover is that whomever you are giving to is either not caring or disregarding all of your gifts.

What this implies is that you have gone out of your way for someone who doesn't care about what you've done for them. You were banking on the idea that they cared and that they were listening, as it meant a lot to you to dole out the brilliant advice that you shared with them. They, in turn, have made you feel like you've wasted your time, which is also typical of Moon square Mars; it has a way of making us feel useless.

And, in your case, when you feel useless, you feel insulted, angry, and irate. You want to stomp and throw your weight around; you want to be counted and listened to. The thing with you, Scorpio, is that you DO have great things to say and share. While you may have a temper, you're also a super great friend who doesn't want to be discarded. You know yourself as important and you want to be appreciated, not tossed aside like a naive fool.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.