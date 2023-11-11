3 Zodiac Signs Need Honesty In Their Love Life On November 12, 2023

Moon opposite Jupiter holds much in store for us today, November 12, 2023, as we will see very clearly what we need in our relationships and what must absolutely go. During Jupiter transits, we tend to get a good grasp on what is going on in our lives, as this planet rules over the idea of 'well-rounded perception' and an ability to stand back and see things as they really are.

As the year draws to a close, we are going to want to nail down certain ideas; we need honesty in all of our relationships. This has become a thing with us, and during Moon opposite Jupiter, three zodiac signs will realize that honesty within the love relationship is a concept that must be set in stone.

What's the point of talking with someone while knowing they are either hiding something or outright lying to us? This cannot do, and it will not do, because, for the first time in a while, we are going to present this idea as a relationship rule — where there is no trust, there is no relationship, love or no love. We are not walking into 2024 knowing that this isn't clear, and on November 12, 2023, we let our partners know what we need and what we will no longer stand for.

Three zodiac signs need honesty in their love life on November 12, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

After all you've been through, the last thing you'll accept in a romance is the idea that your partner may not be honest with you. Oh no, that is not going to work at all, and you've come to wonder if they are, indeed, withholding vital information. While you haven't confirmed it as of yet, you suspect that your partner has not been forthright with you, and during Moon opposite Jupiter, you are going to confront them with the ultimatum of 'truth, first.'

You won't find their inability to come out with the truth to be cute or coy, as you have no time in your life for games. On November 12, you will tell your partner that it means the world to you just to speak the truth and be honest. You are very serious about this person, and you see their potential; you just don't want to be disappointed by them should they not tell you the whole truth. You can't live in a situation where truth doesn't come first.

This also sets you up for hearing a truth that you may not want to hear ... but at least it's the truth. You can work with the truth, even if you don't like it. While there's no guarantee you'll be hearing anything negative, you feel that this person owes you the respect of just letting you know where you stand in this relationship. Whatever they tell you, you can work with. As long as they are honest, all things will fall into place.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you've come to understand about yourself is that honesty in a relationship isn't just about them telling you the truth but about your ability to express yourself, as well. You know that in the past, you've either lied or danced your way around the truth, and now that you know who you are, what you want and where you want to go with it all, you want to know that you can trust your partner to hear you out. The honesty you desire is the honesty of your truth.

You want to be heard and respected. During the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter on November 12, 2023, you will like the sound of your voice. Not because you're egotistical and enjoy hearing yourself speak but because you finally make sense to yourself AS you're speaking...and you want that to be respected. You don't want ever to back down again; you like the freedom that you've given yourself, and you don't want to take that back.

In exchange, you ask for total honesty from your partner. Lies are the deal breaker here, and because you won't stand for them coming out of your mouth, the idea of taking and accepting someone else's lies is beyond the beyond to you, as in NO WAY. During the transit of the Moon opposite Jupiter, you feel good about being who you are, as you worked hard to get here. Now, you demand the same kind of honesty from your partner.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

When you get into a relationship, you don't go easily. In fact, you are someone who comes with a set of rules that must be heeded or there will be no relationship. You don't play roulette with your love, and one of the number one items on your romantic checklist is the idea of total honesty within the relationship. This is set in stone; you don't budge when it comes to honesty. No exceptions are made here. It's honesty or the door.

On November 12, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Jupiter, you will find that your partner doesn't seem to be as fond of the rules as you are, and while you don't want to come off as a control freak, you really aren't into playing games. This rulebook of yourself wasn't created as a testimony to your ego and demands; it's a way of life that you believe needs to be respected or chaos will ensue. Is honesty too much to ask for? If so, then please 'see yourself out.'

The transit, Moon opposite Jupiter, allows you to feel confident in your choices. A life lived in the truth is a choice you've made, and while it works for you, it may not be the right move for someone else. Let's just hope that your romantic partner sees that this is the only way they'll be able to make a life with you. You are sure that being honest is the only way for you, and you are willing to 'die on that hill,' so to speak.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.