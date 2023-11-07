3 Zodiac Signs Learn Not To Trust Easily On November 8, 2023

One of the very cool things about November is that, by this point, our butts have been kicked, and we've learned all we can from those butt-kicking sessions. What this basically means is that by the time the end of the year rolls around, we are taking stock of what's happened to us throughout the year we've just lived through.

How on earth is it still happening that we are still learning the lessons of trust and naïveté? Yet, here we are today, figuring out that, even after all those lessons, we still can't just throw ourselves into trust. Yes, we all agree that trust must be earned, but when does it kick in? What does that 'earned' part seem real to us? These are the questions we will ask ourselves on this day, November 8, 2023. We will do so because we are under the influence of Moon sextile Mars.

Moon sextile Mars has three zodiac signs feeling on the defense. Rightly so; this isn't paranoia. This is an outright and obvious call for self-protection. We've given ourselves over to trust, and we've been deceived by it. Today marks the day when we get it: trust is not something we can do easily. There, we said it.

Three zodiac signs learn not to trust easily on November 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Being that you are someone who really and truly likes to think of themselves as someone who is always in control, you do not like to think that you are also a person who feels very iffy about things like trust or even ... commitment. You feel that your life has shown you way too many examples of how this can go wrong. And as of today, November 8, 2023, you might even feel as though you can't trust anyone. You've jumped into the trust game way too many times, and it occurs to you, during today's transit of Moon sextile Mars, that maybe 'trust' isn't your thing. Period.

During the transit of Moon sextile Mars, you're going to find that you like trusting your gut and that this is one area where you feel good about trusting other people. Oh, um, maybe not. You are a smart person, Aries, and your life experience has shown you that it takes a long time to trust a person. That is one thing you don't feel you can leap into anymore.

You are happy to share yourself, and generosity of spirit is your calling card; you enjoy being kind and helpful. You have learned that you don't need to trust in order to get by. On November 8, 2023, you're going to be in a situation where someone asks you to trust them, and you'll fake it, knowing that you just can't do that. They'll never know.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Trust is a thing that belongs to someone else's life, and as far as you're concerned, you don't need trust in order to get by. What you need are good instincts and a fair amount of trustworthy intuition. That's on you, not on someone else, and on November 8, 2023, you're going to see the difference here. During the transit of Moon sextile Mars, it will be all too obvious to you that as long as you trust yourself, you really don't need to trust anyone else.

This doesn't make you a bad person, nor does it make you any less likable. In fact, you're as lovable as it gets. You simply don't trust because you don't think it's essential in order to have a good life. You may even fall in love with someone you have trust issues with; it doesn't stop you. During Moon sextile Mars, you'll feel even stronger about this kind of resolve. You have learned to be this way; you're not bitter or cold. You're just you, and that's fine.

You are also quite aware that people look to you to see if you have finally gotten yourself to the place where you trust them in particular, but you have no comment on the matter. You can live a wonderful life without adding trust to the mix. You're doing well as you are. If others can't deal with your lack of trust, that is on them. They need to stop judging you, as all you are doing is surviving as well as you can.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During Moon sextile Mars on November 8, 2023, you're going to recognize that there's very little you have to say on the topic of trust. If you speak up and tell people how you really feel, you already know they'll shake their heads and feel pity for you, as they believe that your lack of trust is a 'bad thing.' You, however, have learned to keep your opinions to yourself, so nothing lost, nothing gained. During this time, you will know with one hundred percent certainty that trust is not for you in this lifetime.

It's OK. During the transit of Moon sextile Mars, you feel strong about your conditions. This is the way you live your life, and your life has taught you the hard way that even when trust is earned, it's still no guarantee. What you've been able to teach yourself, as a result, is that you can move gracefully through the world with an invisible shield in your hand. You are a Sagittarius, after all ... you come armed. If you decide that nothing will penetrate your armor, then nothing shall.

It's taken you a while to accept this about yourself, but on November 8, as Sagittarius season looms ahead, you feel good about being exactly who you are. No, you are not ideal in the way of being the shining example of a trusting person, but you are also keeping this info to yourself. Just because you can't find it in yourself to trust others doesn't mean they have to know about those feelings. You keep it to yourself, and you consider yourself lucky to be this protected.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.