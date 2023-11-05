The Weekly Horoscopes Are A Bit Rough For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting November 6

This week is going to be rough for three zodiac signs starting November 6, 2023. What starts with a communication breakdown resolves itself into a peaceful and easy 'end of week' solution, and that is how we might describe how the week of November 6 - 12, 2023, will go in terms of our zodiac readings. For three zodiac signs, getting to the 'peaceful and easy' part may be somewhat of a test, but that doesn't mean we won't pass.

This week offers us some very strong and rather aggressive astrological transits. Right at the top of the week, we're going to have to balance the confusion we can't seem to unravel with the idea that we are also simultaneously angry with someone. This is how we witness Mercury trine Neptune 'battle it out' with Moon sextile Mars.

It's really the front end of the week that sets us up and gives us the option as to whether or not we want to keep the anger going or come to an understanding with those around us who spike our hostility. As Mercury enters Sagittarius later on in the week, we'll see that working it out is the best option and that the idea of change is not as scary or foreboding as we may have thought it might be.

The weekly horoscopes are rough for three zodiac signs starting November 6 - 12, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What you didn't expect at this time was the idea of suddenly having to scramble to get your finances together, as something major is happening in your love life, and it might mean rapid change is needed. During Mercury sextile Pluto on November 9, you and your partner will come to an impasse. You have seen something about them that you not only do NOT like but that you can no longer tolerate ... and it has something to do with money.

You feel as though you are not here to carry the weight of another person around. They have promised you the world, and they've come up with virtually nothing. It's as if they just stopped caring. There's a lot of Pluto energy supporting you this week, Taurus, and this will help you maintain your eternal optimism. Still, this romantic partner of yours ... they absolutely try your patience. So much so that their behavior has changed your opinion of them.

With Moon square Pluto coming up on November 11, at the same time that Moon trine Saturn transits, you are going to see just how powerful you are when it comes to saying NO. You didn't want it to go to this, but you feel as though you've been pushed into a corner. Your partner has to step up or step out of the way, and the way it seems, they're not doing much of anything.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The week of November 6 - 12, 2023, you'll be handed an ultimatum, which is the last thing on earth you were expecting. You thought you could get away with your behavior and that all was going just fine in your romantic life, but you really did know better. On some level, you knew things would start to dissolve sooner or later ... and yet, you never did a thing to change it. You continued to be disruptive and unhelpful, and this week brings you a day of reckoning.

Yes, life can be scary, but you're not alone in this, Leo. What you have to realize is that we all have problems and that, as scary as the world may seem, we can handle our problems if we just admit that they are there. What you've been doing is pretending that it will all somehow vanish into thin air. During Mars opposite Uranus on November 11, 2023, you're going to see that nothing vanishes into thin air. It gets dealt with, worked on, and taken care of.

You are no longer a child, and you don't like the idea of what adulthood entails. Well, welcome to the club; we're all dealing with what it's like to be here, and you can't pretend that you have no responsibilities to deal with. Your partner is apparently very tired of having to carry you around like you're an enormous infant, so if you want things to go well, then put on your big boy-girl pants and get a move on.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Just as you thought it was safe to go back in the water, boom, on comes the stress and pressure of someone else's problem ... and it's like the shark that eats your peace and quiet. This week, you're going to see that your personal life is amazing. You've finally arrived at the place where you can congratulate yourself for getting this far. You feel successful and able; you like knowing that you did it all on your own, and you feel good about life, in general.

So, what's the problem then? On November 8, during the Moon opposite Neptune, you will have a crisis of conscience. Someone in your life needs help, and you can't say no. However, this situation creates such stress and anxiety in your own placid life that you feel as if all you've worked for is suddenly dissolving into a mess of someone else's tangled problems. Still, you can't resist them, as they need you, and if THIS person needs you, you jump.

By the week's end, you'll have a better handle on the situation, and you'll conclude that it's best to play it by ear and be helpful when you CAN be helpful. What you'll learn is that you don't have to stress yourself into a state of mania; that's not going to do anything for you or them. With Mercury in Sagittarius, you'll feel more stable as the days go by and more present for the person who needs you. You are bigger than your anxiety; know this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.