3 Zodiac Signs Have Bad Timing In Relationships On November 5, 2023, During Moon Square Uranus

There's a lot of nervous energy associated with today, November 5, 2023, and the cosmos seems to be littered with squared transits that continue to make us feel uneasy and scatterbrained. Three zodiac signs will feel the tug of one particular transit, Moon square Uranus, and it will have us feeling so jittery and unstable that we won't be able to tell what the right moment is from the wrong.

Our timing is seemingly 'off' today, and this is mostly because we are in an almost continuous state of self-doubt. We question every move we make, and when it comes to love and romance, what we'll see happening today among these three particular zodiac signs is that hesitation is what makes us lose out on opportunity. We overthink, so much so that we blow our chances.

We may want to let someone know that we love them or that we'd like something 'more' to do with them. Our inner dialogue is affected and influenced by the transit of Moon square Uranus, and that's what holds us back. As soon as we think we've got it all together and that the perfect moment has availed itself to us, we flounder and back off, causing us to miss the perfect opportunity.

Three zodiac signs who have bad timing in love and relationships on November 5, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

By the end of the day, you might end up very angry with yourself for not jumping on the opportunity to 'be there' for someone you love. For some reason, you backed away, and now you feel as though this may lead to some serious regret in the future. What's going on is that you got caught up in a moment of pride, thinking that it's not up to you to be the one who speaks up. Yet, it was completely up to you ... you just didn't grab the moment when it was there for you.

Now, on November 5, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you feel as though you may have missed one of the better opportunities of your life simply because you were too scared to stand up and just do the right thing. You resented the idea that 'doing the right thing' was something that fell on your shoulders, and in a moment of indignant huffiness, you walked away. What you now know is that you acted out of pride and that the moment to make things right has passed.

What you didn't expect was for the person you walked away from to have as much pride as you have, and so, nothing serves to further. Neither one of you is there to reclaim the love you once had for each other, and the more the two of you fear confrontation, the further you drift apart. November 5, 2023, creates a situation that could be rectified but won't be ... due to pride on both of your parts.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your timing is off, and you know it. You know it because every time you try and reach out to the person you need to speak with, they are either not around or emotionally unavailable. Why? On November 5, 2023, you are influenced by the transit of Moon square Uranus, and it has you wanting to express yourself. instead, you find that you are more inhibited than you thought. You don't like to think of yourself as someone who can't say what they mean, and yet, during Moon square Uranus, you keep on blowing the opportunity to just 'get it out.'

There is someone in your life who you care for. You might even be in love with this person. Yet, the idea of being in love with them as you feel so ultra-sensitive and nervous around them that you know for sure that you aren't presenting your 'real self' to them. This, in a way, is typical of Uranus energy; it puts you in the position of acting out of fear rather than out of love. What you end up with is a nervous display of random expressions, none of which have anything to do with what you originally wanted to say.

November 5 makes you feel foolish, and the only reason you feel this way is because you are too on edge to get your feelings out. This person makes you nervous, and during Moon square Uranus, you have a hard time getting over your jittery feelings. You inhibit yourself today to the point where you end up missing out.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Because you feel nervous, you might end up feeling angry ... at yourself — why? Because you are going to let your nerves get in the way of speaking up for yourself. What you'd like to say is that you have deep feelings for a certain someone. However, you can't help but assume they will reject you first, so you hold back. Basically, what's happening today is that you don't trust your timing, and you sabotage your day with 'too many thoughts.'

Overthinking things is what you get when Moon square Uranus comes to town, but on November 5, 2023, you'll see how destructive this kind of self-doubt can be. You are going to blow your big chance to get through to the person you love, and you're going to regret that you let your mind play such games with you. While you are responsible, you are still under the influence of Moon square Uranus, so in a way, it's not 'all' your fault.

During Moon square Uranus on November 5, 2023, you may end up wanting to back off completely, as your sense of self-confidence could come to a crashing end; you just can't do it. You don't trust that you'll be accepted, and you'll use all of your prior experiences with rejection as the basis on which you pull away. You are going to miss out on telling the one you love that you love them because you are too nervous to speak up and say what's on your mind. Is it worth it, Aquarius?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.