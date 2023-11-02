Pride Gets In The Way Of Love For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting November 3, 2023

"Pride getting in the way of love? Who, moi? That's impossible. What on earth could get in the way of me loving someone if I so deem it to be something that is beneath me or simply wrong for me? Ha, such nerve and pride. I am not a prideful person who lets something as trivial as all that get in the way of my love!"

Alright, let's back it up a bit. What you've just read above is basically the kind of reaction a few of us will have today when we think that the reason we're not having the love life of our dreams is due to some kind of condition that we create. When we ruin our chances over something like ... sticking to our principles, it's hard for us to admit that this is pride. We may be one hundred percent right, but that doesn't make it any less prideful.

On November 3, 2023, during the prideful transit of Venus opposite Neptune, we are going to come face to face with our pride. We are not giving in today. We are not up for compromising or 'trying something new.' We have closed the gates on what we will accept or not accept, and we aren't budging. This kind of pride will get in the way of today's love and the love that will be in the future.

Three zodiac signs will experience the destructive nature of pride on November 3, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

So, you've decided what's what, and that's the end of that. What this refers to is your stance on your relationship with your person. In your mind, life was supposed to look a certain way, and because your partner has it in their mind that life is supposed to look a different way, you're unhappy. You don't want to accept their way of doing things; instead of working with them, you take it upon yourself to reject them flat out. Your ego and pride are so huge and so pumped up during Venus opposite Neptune that you are willing to let them go.

You have gotten yourself into such a state of self-defense that you slam the doors down on them; you don't even want to hear them speak to you. You have decided to adopt the attitude of "you hurt me!" Because you believe they've hurt you simply by being themselves, your pride won't let you even hear them out. You gather strength in the idea that ignoring them doesn't let them penetrate your world.

You may even go so far as to break up with them and then ghost them. You feel hurt, and you don't want that hurt to be soothed. You are not looking for a solution, only an extension of the pain you are keeping alive, even though it has no meaning anymore. Rather than step off your high horse, you will keep this charade up for as long as it takes, even if it takes a lifetime.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On November 3, 2023, you are going to start a fight with someone under the guise of just kidding around. You like doing this now and then because it gets your blood pumping. When it has something to do with people you love, you figure all will work itself out in the long run. Then there's today, during the transit of Venus opposite Neptune, when you push it a little too hard.

What you haven't anticipated is that the person whom you've pushed too hard is not into being pushed. You know you were 'just kidding', and so what do you do? You push even harder because you can't admit that what you're doing is obnoxious and wrong. You have decided that your actions are adorable and loving when, in fact, they are abrasive and antagonistic.

The person whom you have attacked can take it no longer and will tell you off. That's when things suddenly start to look offensive to you. You can offend as much as you want under the guise of 'this is just a joke,' but when this person comes back at you with their cold defense, you go into a rage. Your pride has been set on fire. You have been called out, and you don't remember giving anyone permission to do such a thing. Pride ends relationships. Keep that one in mind.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

As a person of great generosity, you feel that giving is the best way to receive ... and you'd be correct. You love to make people happy, and you adore making your partner feel like a million bucks. All of this is just fine and dandy until your partner asks you to do something for them that would mean the world to them ... if only you'd agree. What they are asking isn't so much, and it's very easy for you to agree to do it, but the reality is that you don't WANT to do it.

On November 3, 2023, you're going to be influenced by the transit of Venus opposite Neptune, and it will undermine your desire to do good by your partner. What they may bring up is that they've noticed your desire to 'give love and be generous' revolves around your conditions only. They will point out that while you are a very loving person, indeed, you are also only prepared to give what YOU want to give. You are not open to giving much more.

This becomes a point of pride to you. You don't like hearing that you're not a perfect champion of love and light. You do not want to think that you've somehow been found out ... meaning your partner sees that you aren't as altruistic as you'd like everyone to think you are. You give conditional love, and you do it so that you'll get something in return. When your partner confronts you on this, you will become angry and defensive.

