The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love Weekly October 16 - 22, 2023

For those of us who will make it through the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, we can look forward to a victory in the love department. While many of us might be thinking about ending our romances, plenty of us have just begun and the belief involved with our feelings is true and unfailing.

This is just the start for three zodiac signs and we're going to make the very best of this week and all it holds in store for us. We've got many astrological transits working to support us here, and we who are smart enough to let the universe do its thing will benefit in ways we never saw coming.

We've got a Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio right at the top of the week and that instantly charges our love lives up with power and intention. That means that if we've been on the fence about whether or not we have admitted to the person we love that we love them, the time is now ... it's on.

Three zodiac signs will take this very seriously, as it feels 'right' and with Sun conjunct Mercury coming up shortly, we will be gifted with the ability to say the right thing at the right time. We all know how important that is in love ... especially at the beginning of a new love affair. Still, new love and old will benefit during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023.

Moon trine Venus joins us simultaneously as Moon trine Jupiter, making everything seem possible in love and romance. We're not seeing the negative this week; everything seems approachable and inviting. Fear is something we leave behind. We feel this is a good week to express ourselves and we also feel very open to discovering more about the person we have fallen in love with. It's a week filled with affection and luck. Let's enjoy it. These three zodiac signs certainly will.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on October 16 - 22, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week, October 16 - 22, 2023, affords you something you haven't experienced in a while: peace of mind. Finally, you can kick back and relax into the love you feel is now waiting for you to enjoy rather than fight for. The days are finally over and the tension that you've experienced has officially come to a halt. You and your person have taken it upon yourselves to do the mature thing and work things out.

Guess what? It looks like that approach does work. You've removed your ego from the equation and now all looks like smooth sailing ahead. This week gives you the pleasure of knowing that you, too, can have a blissful love life. You sure have worked hard enough to get to this place and it will be during October 16 - 22, 2023, that you get to experience what it's really like to just ... be in love and have fun.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your partner may not be everyone's cup of tea, but they are yours and you love them just as they are. What you are guilty of, however, is listening to the noise of friends as they squawk their opinions on your partner, to you, as they have some kind of right to do such a thing. During October 16 - 22, 2023, you realize that you're living your life with the person you chose and they are not.

Your friends may be cool and knowledgeable, but here's the grand kicker: they are not you. They do not know this person as you do, and you genuinely love them, warts and all. Not listening to friends' opinions has freed you up so that you can now be present for the one you love. If someone else has an opinion on the matter, then have at it. All you know is that you've got the last word on the topic and that word is 'mine.'

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

One of the reasons that October 16 - 22, 2023, works so well for you in terms of love and romance is that you feel that Autumn power and you've always felt better during the latter months of the year. Feeling good instills confidence in you, and this week, you won't have anything to block you from expressing your true feelings to the person you love and respect.

What you want out of this relationship is something that isn't too much to ask, and it will be granted to you during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, simply because the timing is right. So much of what goes on is about the right timing, and often, you've rushed things or pushed too hard. During this week, you recognize when the timing is in your favor and how favorable Sagittarius is. We're happy for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.