Which 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have Rough Horoscopes This Week

October 16 - 22, 2023, provides us with such a wide range of planetary transits that it would be surprising not to have both a rough and a great week — at the same time. We're looking at how love will play with our hearts and how worry can overwhelm the entire week if we're not careful. Lessons in discretion are abundant this week, and communications are a big topic when controlling ourselves and how much we share and reveal.

We're looking at how Moon opposite Jupiter will have us falling for the wrong people, how Moon square Saturn will crush our romantic dreams, how Moon square Neptune will have us beating ourselves up over the silliest of things, and how Sun square Pluto will make us feel as though we have no choice but to implement radical change. Transformation is big during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, but it comes to us the hard way. Then again, if the transformation is that major, how could it be otherwise?

For three zodiac signs, the spotlight will feel oppressive. We don't like knowing we need to change our lives, but we will also come to terms with the knowledge that what must be done must be done. We are heading towards a clearance and must keep that in mind. Our hard work takes us somewhere positive, and as we close our week with Venus trine Jupiter and the Moon in Aquarius, we know that whatever we've just gone through has been worth it.

Which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes this week:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have taken just about all you can take and during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023, you feel as though you are now ready to let it all go and try something completely new and different. Whatever you just went through in your love life is something you don't want to repeat ever again, so you have the choice of whether or not you should stay with the person you're with or make an effort to get out of this relationship. This is no easy choice, as you love this person, but you've also learned and accepted that they are way too much for you to handle.

During this week, you'll have to figure out whether you want to take on this burden or leave them be, knowing it will break their hearts if you walk away. It's not an easy week for you, but you have this dilemma and know it cannot take longer time away from you. It's real and you have to choose. Not any Gemini's favorite thing to do, mind you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week, October 16 - 22, 2023, has you seeing something you never wanted to see and as much as it might very well break your heart, you may also be so in shock that you'll set it on the back burner and deny it ever happened. This is more than likely related to love and your partner. While you'd love to think that no matter what you do, your partner will stick by your side faithfully, you have also witnessed that the more you push it, the more they rebel.

Perhaps you can't get away with it anymore, and perhaps your partner's vision of you has changed for good. You do not like looking at this; it holds you responsible for the damage. And this is at the heart of this week's sadness. You won't want to admit that you played a part in the breaking of your own heart, but the truth is that you may have done your partner wrong, Leo, and it may be time for them to act out on that.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whatever you thought you'd get away with seems to have you at the center of some major drama concerning you and a few others. If you've done something wrong to one or more of these people, you can look forward to a week's worth of exposure. During October 16 - 22, 2023, you will find out that you really couldn't get away with all that you smugly thought you were getting away with.

For instance, if you've cheated on a partner or lied to someone about your intentions, this is the week that that person or persons will find out and turn on you for your actions. You are not getting away with anything during the week of October 16 - 22, 2023. You can, however, use this week as a turning point. Learn from your mistakes and create a new and honest path for yourself in the future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.