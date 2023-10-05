3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Set Boundaries In Relationship On October 6, 2023

On October 6, 2023, we will see much of what makes sense in our lives rise to the surface. This day brings insight and inner strength. Our resolve is steely and our self-love is in the lead. Today is the day we consider all that is good in our lives and compartmentalize it.

We appreciate the beauty around us and honor the love we've been lucky enough to receive, and during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, we want that love to last and last. However, if we ask the universe for such a lofty boon, we must be prepared to work within reality. That means during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, we draw boundaries. In love. Yes.

Love is not an open field in which anything can take place without rules. If we spend a lifetime with someone, there has to be some sort of limit. We cannot expect to live full lives with another person if we don't have the strength to protect our boundaries, and we all have boundaries.

Sometimes, we don't know we have them until they are crossed, but when they are crossed, we flare up. We know now that we need to speak up and let our loved ones know that not everything is free to them, especially our private space.

We all need privacy. The ideal of unconditional love is reserved for fantasies and movies. Everything in life comes with conditions and the sooner we accept that, the happier we can be, living within boundaries. There is no such thing as total fluidity in love. We must set boundaries to stay sane.

This doesn't imply that we don't love our partners. Our transparency says we love them even more for respecting our boundaries and space. This is about sharing, and these three zodiac signs know how transits such as Moon sextile Jupiter make them feel.

Three zodiac signs need to set boundares in relationships on October 6, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tact's needed from you during today's transit of Moon sextile Jupiter. You know you must set boundaries between yourself and your romantic partner. You don't necessarily know how to do such a thing without hurting your partner's feelings. On October 6, 2023, you will have a deep and meaningful conversation with your partner about keeping certain things to yourself and your intention to honor their privacy.

You feel the relationship can grow much better if you keep certain things to yourself. You want your own space. Now, the job is letting your partner know this without making them feel like you don't like them around. You want them around all the time ... but you also want to call a 'time out' when you please.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There are things in your life that you find to be 'non-negotiable.' You have hobbies that mean the world to you, which are YOURS, not your partner's. You have made it obvious that you are not interested in making your hobbies into a 'couple's thing.' You like your hobbies kept to yourself as this reminds you of something you need: preserving yourself as a separate entity.

While you love being in a romantic relationship, during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you will be very in touch with the idea that you need your space. On October 6, 2023, you will remind your partner that you need this and are not inviting them. You must set the boundaries now and establish them in love. You aren't doing this to shut them out but to give yourself something meaningful and independent.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You might have thought you'd been clear about your intentions when you first got together with the person you are presently romantically linked to, but it seems your partner hasn't read the memo. You need your space. You are loving and giving when you need to be, but you will always require time alone and time to yourself. Anything other than that is a deal-breaker for you.

On October 6, 2023, during the transit of Moon sextile Jupiter, you will be reminded that you have already set these boundaries and that your partner is carelessly crossing them as if they aren't aware you've already put them. Looks like it's time for a reminder session. On October 6, 2023, you tell your person again that certain boundaries in your life cannot be crossed. Take it or leave it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.