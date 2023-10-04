3 Zodiac Signs Who Confess Their Love On October 5, 2023

Today, October 5, 2023, gives us the Moon sextile Venus experience and what that means is that today we will be blabbermouths of love. We just won't be able to stop ourselves.

We'll be telling everyone that we love them, and for three zodiac signs, our confident, blabby nature will lead us right to the people we feel need to know this the most: those we love. So, while we'll be spouting love to total strangers — this does happen during Moon sextile Venus — we will still have enough mad love to share it with the people who might not have known this fact before now. Exciting!

Sometimes, it takes a lot of nerve to confess our love to someone, especially because we have no idea how they will react or if they'll even accept our confession as something they want to deal with. But, we've got this one life to live, so if the nerve is on, as it will be for three zodiac signs during Moon sextile Venus, then let the cards fall where they may.

We might not have this nerve tomorrow, so let's run with it today. Who knows, we may even get lucky! It's worth the risk. We must remember that we may lose our big opportunity if we don't act impulsively today. So, let's push fear aside and get down to it.

Moon sextile Venus is a super positive astrological transit that usually gives us a fairly good experience, so there's little to worry about today. If we confess our undying love to someone we've been crushing on, we can pat ourselves on the backs for living in the moment and being present with our feelings. What they will do or say in return has yet to be seen. We are responsible only for our part in this play, so let's begin. Act One, Scene One: ACTION.

Three zodiac signs who confess their love on October 5, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's either speak now or forever hold your peace. That's you in a nutshell, and during Moon sextile Venus, you'll have all the nerve you need to get those words out of your mouth and into the airspace around the person to whom you have just confessed your love. You love this person and have been too shy to come out with it.

But, when impulse calls, as it does today, October 5, 2023, you will run with it and do what you must. What's nice is that you are charming and adorable when you confess, which certainly won't hurt your chances. If you stick with the kindness and the positive vibes, you'll find your love is reciprocated, Gemini. Yes!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It takes you a while to confess your love to that one person, mainly because you can't handle the idea that they may not love you back. That would just kill you, and because of your fear of the unknown, you've held back ... until today, October 5, 2023. Today, we have Moon sextile Venus to help us with 'all things love related' and you will feel the power of the hour and move on it.

OK, so what ... if they reject you, then it's their loss, right? The thing is, Scorpio, they are NOT going to reject you, so just go for it with all the gusto you have. You are undeniably irresistible, and you know it. Now is not the time for insecurity. Be your wild and wonderful Scorpio self. Confess your love and enjoy the fruits of your effort.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You will hear the words come out of your mouth and instantly go into 'witness mode' as you silently applaud yourself for having the nerve to tell the person you've been privately adoring that you have true feelings for them. You might not even hear what they say in return, as you will have just blown your mind having confessed to them your feelings.

During the transit of Moon sextile Venus on October 5, 2023, you will do something you've done before, maybe a million times: you will blurt. This is very typical of your zodiac signs, and sometimes, it works for you and makes you seem charming and cute. At other times, you just seem foolish and goofy. Today will probably work in your favor, so walk into that confession, standing tall and proud!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.