3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Experience A Tough Day On September 26, 2023

Here we have a day, September 26, 2023, when our minds race, and we take very little time to stop before we plunge headlong into...trouble. We are smart and savvy on this day, but during today's transit of Moon square Uranus, we are also too fast for our own good. We are not here to listen to the advice of others, and we are not here to pause before moving into something impulsively. In fact, today is all about impulse and lack of thought, and for three zodiac signs, Moon square Uranus will work against us. We must remain vigilant on this day so we don't do too much damage. However, that's going to be hard for some of us.

One of the things we're going to see happening today is how, if someone disagrees with us, we're going to count them out and shut them down. We have zero patience, and we're not looking to make exceptions to that rule on September 26, 2023. If we are born under one of the zodiac signs most affected by the Moon square Uranus, we will see that we are intolerant of opposing voices. We don't hear anything but our own voice on this day, and not only that...we don't care to open our minds and expand our thinking. We want it our way or no way at all.

That's Moon square Uranus thinking in a nutshell. Now, that's not to say we don't have good ideas; we do...it's just that what we think are good ideas doesn't necessarily work with what others think is right for us. Well, they can have their expectations all they want; we're not here to live up to someone else's idea of what's best for us. We are here to do what we came to do, and honestly, during Moon square Uranus, nothing will stop us. We may not be liked for our attitude, but...we don't care that much about being liked today, either.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on September 26, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is not a bad day for you; this is a day that brings you a ton of focus and energy. What might make this day rough is that there are others in your life who can't necessarily deal with your drive, and on this day, September 26, 2023 during the transit of Moon square Uranus, you will be driven towards your goal. One thing becomes very obvious today: you aren't going to be held back, and you will notice that someone very close to you is literally trying to stop you from progressing.

You aren't here to understand their reasoning, but there's one thing you do know and that's that their efforts will be fruitless. You are on a mission to accomplish 'something,' and you don't see the point in holding back so that you can give someone else what they want. Today is rough for you only in so much as this one person seems to be way too much of a drag on you, and you need to shake free of them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Energy is something you usually have a lot of, and during the transit of Moon square Uranus on September 26, 2023, you will not only have energy, but you will have vision to back it up. You know what you're doing today, and you want to seize the moment while it's here.

There is someone in your life who cannot keep up with you, and instead of showing you their support, they basically stand in your way, as if they are threatened by your desire to move forward. This, you don't understand, nor do you want to understand, because if you take too much time to 'consider' their feelings, the moment will be gone, and you may never get it back. You know what you want on this day, and you won't be held back. If this causes friction between your friends or romantic partner, then that's just something they'll have to deal with. You aren't going to be stopped. Not during Moon square Uranus, that's for sure.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have always been a complete original, and you know it. Your ways are slightly different than the ways of just about everyone you know, and you are quite happy to be 'you.' On September 26, 2023 you will, once again, go about things in your own unique way, and because the transit of the day, Moon square Uranus, shows you are 'too different' for someone in your life to handle, they will get up in your face and try to tell you that you need to 'do it differently.'

You don't like being told what to do, and being told how to live your life causes you to resent this person's presence. The nerve of them to dictate to you how you should live your life. It's YOUR life, not theirs, and you will let this person know, on this day, September 26, 2023, that their opinion is not wanted. Moon square Uranus has you feeling even more 'on your own' then before...and for you, that's a good thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.