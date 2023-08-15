3 Zodiac Signs Need To Set Relationship Boundaries On August 16, 2023

Three zodiac signs need to set boundaries in their love lives on August 16, 2023, during Mars trine Uranus. Whenever we are in the presence of transit like Mars trine Uranus, we will feel it in practical and defensive ways. This is a unique transit in so much as this causes us to desire to protect what we've earned, what we've created and what we've done with our lives. On August 16, 2023, we will once again be joined by Mars trine Uranus and for three zodiac signs, it will be the right time and place to discuss the idea of boundaries.

We aren't bringing this up because we feel threatened. We bring it up because we are practical. There are rules in romantic relationships that must be adhered to. Today is when we decide to have that conversation with our loved ones.

During Mars trine Uranus, we want to prepare ourselves so that misunderstandings don't occur in the future. While we can't control every aspect of what another person does or thinks, we can suggest what we find important and hope they respect our request. On August 16, 2023, boundaries were important to us. There are places we can enter, and there are places that are ours alone ... and that's the only way it can be.

We who set boundaries are people who need their own space and privacy. We don't see this need as anti-romantic. We believe true romance lies in the idea that some things must be kept a mystery. This builds the dynamic tension in a relationship in all the right ways. Also, when we show our romantic partners that we respect their need for privacy, we show them that we are ultimately on their side. We're not here to invade but to support, and that's how Mars trine Uranus works for three zodiac signs on August 16, 2023.

Three zodiac signs need to set relationship boundaries on August 16, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Love is perhaps the most beautiful experience you can have, Gemini, and whenever you find yourself lucky enough to be in love and spend time with someone special, you honor it and know it as precious. However, that doesn't make your life an open-door policy. You have boundaries, no matter how in love you are with the person.

During Mars trine Uranus, you will feel it in your bones, and you will know that if you don't start opening up your mouth and establishing boundaries now, August 16, 2023, you may resent the person you are with for trespassing. Easy solution, there ... just say what's on your mind. Mind your words and be kind, but let your person know what is important to you. Don't underestimate their ability to understand you, as they may feel the same way. You have luck on your side right now, Gemini. It's OK.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Boundaries are probably more important to you than the relationship itself, but that doesn't mean you aren't a loving and lovable person, Libra. You are one of the most lovable zodiac signs there is, but you are also one of the most private zodiac signs and you need to stick to character here. During Mars trine Uranus on August 16, 2023, you will feel that your romantic partner has perhaps crossed the line.

Rather than 'yell' at them for invading your space, you will work it out with them honestly but firmly. Because this person loves you so much, you will see how easy it is to lay the rules out simply. You aren't so much a taskmaster as you are someone who enjoys and relishes their own space. Don't assume your partner won't understand this; they will. Success is yours.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In the past, you've always just separated yourself from your partner when you want to do things independently. In your way, you've established that the idea of boundaries is not even up for conversation. You do as you wish, travel alone, keep your room, and have your friends, then your romantic partner must respect that.

During Mars trine Uranus, you'll feel this very strongly. The one thing that creates success for you, Sagittarius, is that you've always been kind in approaching this desire for privacy and autonomy. Your partner loves you because you are YOU, not because they have some idea of you that includes you suddenly changing. Be yourself, respect your boundaries, respect their boundaries and live your life at ease.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.