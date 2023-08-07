3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On August 8, During Sun Square Jupiter

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on August 8, 2023. All's well that ends. The collective is entering a fruitful phase now, so don't be surprised if good fortune and happy coincidences pave your way over the next few weeks. Share this energy with your family and loved ones to help everyone elevate to the next level. If you haven't taken a chance on yourself, whether in love, career or some other aspect of life, now's the time to do it.

Sun square Jupiter is the main astrological energy of the day. If you believe in yourself and have strong instincts, you can make excellent financial decisions today or order your life to give you better fruits in the future. If you have a problem with excessive pride, this energy will create obstacles on your path and lead to fights with people who are genuinely your well-wishers but who will appear to you as critics just because they do not blindly agree with everything you say. Be extra careful of this.

If you feel called to, do a money ritual today. You will need three polished coins of any denomination (large-sized coins are preferable), a couple of incense sticks and a blank page for scripting your money wishes. Light the incense, clear the energy in the room first and then keep the windows open.

Then sit down and write three wishes on the paper while holding a coin in your other hand for each wish. You can carry the coins to boost your manifestation and remind yourself of your priorities. Let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 8, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on August 8, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

A choice and a conundrum will be on your hands today, Taurus. You are on the best horoscopes list because the answer will be easy ... if you allow yourself to listen (and trust) your heart. For some of you, this decision is related to your future. It can be about your university, a side hustle you adopt or anything else.

Some may even contemplate adopting the tiny house lifestyle and living off the land. Your opinions and decisions may not be everyone's cup of tea, but that's ok. Do what's best for you and your future, and don't get swayed by the opinions of others who your decisions won't impact in the least.

Mars trine Moon and Jupiter in Taurus are in your corner today. The more conscious you are of your impact on others and the world around you, the better your life will be. This includes your words and actions' effect on people and the environment. Some of you may need to change your fashion sensibilities or how you shop for clothes once you realize where you stand on this subject.

Creating a good budget plan for your future is also indicated for you today. You can narrow down your needs more quickly if you have a goal. So take time to journal your thoughts, feelings and dreams if you are still unsure about the specifics.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you will have an odd day, but it's for a good reason. Some of you are sitting on a brilliant idea that will take you to the next level. It can be a business idea for some of you, but it can also get you a promotion or a date with someone gorgeous and unique. Don't let anyone sabotage you. Keep your thoughts close to your chest and act on what feels right. Certain challenges and challenging conversations will test your mettle today. You will be fine if you have your wits about you.

Mercury in Virgo is interacting with Sun and Venus in Leo today in a weird way. Since they are in the semi-sextile blind spot, don't be surprised if how you feel and act seems contradictory to other people and yourself. Though there's a method in the madness, be patient.

Journaling your feelings will be good for you, too, especially if you experience something upsetting or have to unwind from a stressful situation. Ask yourself how you can prevent something like this from happening in the future. Could you have done anything differently, given what you knew then? Who do you need to be more wary of in the future? Who are your best friends and supporters?

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, if your intuition tells you to stay silent during the day, do it without question. Some of you are interacting with an alluring individual who knows how to use their charm to their benefit but to another's detriment. It can be a romantic situation for some of you too.

Pallas opposite Saturn will make you aware of people's intentions today, even those trying to hide their hands. Don't be obvious. Let the chips fall where they may. Can you blame them for their actions or words? Or is it a trend you see everywhere you go? These questions may suddenly reveal that you behave similarly in many situations.

The color orange is not your friend today. You can counter it by wearing white or carrying a white crystal. You can even wear a bracelet or necklace of pearls to help you stay clear-headed and not get dragged into unnecessary conflict and word battles.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.