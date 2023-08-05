What Your Zodiac Sign Can Manifest On August 6, During The Aries Moon

Amid periods of reflection, there are brilliant jewels of awareness just waiting to be excavated from your subconscious. Even though Venus is retrograde in Leo, and Mercury is set to begin soon, its retrograde doesn’t mean these planets don’t offer a powerful time for manifesting. The purpose of retrogrades isn’t to mess you up or cause obstacles but to help you slow down so that you can ensure you are on the path that is meant for you.

Venus began its retrograde at the end of July 2023 and is moving through the underworld as it helps you become more aware of your choices, feelings and desires for the future. On Sunday, August 6, 2023, Venus retrograde in Leo will align with the Aries Moon giving you an auspicious time to manifest clarity and help you to understand and embrace the truth your emotions represent. This might not look like direct action, but it will help you see more of why you’ve made the choices and how to do things differently.

During its retrograde journey, Venus disappears from the sky as it delves into the underworld and helps you to embrace what has been lurking beneath the surface of what you were ready or able to acknowledge. Not until August 22 does it reemerge as a morning star, marking this time as a powerful one for coming to terms with all Venus represents in your life. Your manifestations under this energy will be best done in quiet, during the nighttime hours, to embrace more of the darkness Venus is currently moving through while setting an intention not just for more profound understanding but hope the light will soon return.

What your zodiac sign can manifest on August 6, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

How to manifest: Contentment

Venus retrograde in Leo activates your sector of joy and commitment, helping you to focus on what you need to feel content. Begin your ritual by creating a crown of leaves from an oak tree, and then stand before a mirror while lighting a white candle. As you focus on your reflection, repeat the affirmation five times.

Daily affirmation: I radiate contentment trusting everything I desire is already on its way to me.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

How to manifest: A happy home

As the Leo energy of Venus retrograde inspires you to bring greater healing to your home, work on creating an intention charm to help manifest what you truly desire. Start your ritual by mixing mint, lemon peel and a bay leaf in a small bowl. Next, place the herb mixture on a white cotton handkerchief, tie the four ends with a green ribbon and hang it near your front door while repeating the affirmation.

Daily affirmation: My home is a place of happiness, love and peace.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

How to manifest: Following your heart

Leo energy rules your communication sector, helping you follow your heart and communicate your needs more clearly. To help you track your heart, write your name and what you want to manifest on pink paper in red ink. Fold the paper three times toward you and sprinkle it with sugar and rose essential oil. Next, light a red candle, using the melted wax to bind your intention and then safely burn the paper while repeating the affirmation and scattering the ashes to the wind.

Daily affirmation: I am following my heart with trust and patience.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

How to manifest: Financial abundance

Venus retrograde in Leo activates your sector of value and finances. Use this time to set an intention for greater abundance and stability. Begin your ritual by anointing a green candle with pine essential oil and lighting it. Gather ground cinnamon and nutmeg into a small bowl, and mix, placing three coins into the mixture. Mix them, coating the coins as you repeat your affirmation and then put the coins and powder in your wallet to attract greater financial abundance.

Daily affirmation: I am attracting financial abundance and stability.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

How to manifest: Trusting yourself

While Venus retrograde in Leo is activating your sector of self, focus on generating a deeper trust within yourself. Begin by placing a picture of yourself underneath a blue candle and repeat the affirmation while lighting it. Once the candle has burned down, take the picture, tie a length of blue thread around it and place it under your pillow.

Daily affirmation: I trust myself to make decisions my future self will thank me for.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

How to manifest: Making peace with the past

Venus retrograde in Leo highlights your zone of the unconscious as you move through, bringing peace to what you cannot change. To help with this process, begin your ritual for peace by lighting a white candle and encircling it with salt, lavender, vervain, angelica root, lepidolite and clear quartz, all of which represent elements to help you make peace with your past so you can release it. Anoint your pulse points with frankincense essential oil, and repeat the affirmation, scattering the herbs outside your back door once the candle has burned.

Daily affirmation: I am making peace with the past as I accept it was necessary to bring me to this moment.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

How to manifest: Redirection

As Venus retrograde in Leo helps you to refocus on your goals, use this time to tap into divine guidance from the universe. Light two white candles and write down on a piece of paper, enhancing my divine redirection, adding a few drops of orange essential oil. Repeat the affirmation eleven times and safely burn the paper before returning the ashes to the earth.

Daily affirmation: I allow divine redirection to transform my life in ways I can’t even imagine.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

How to manifest: Career success

Leo energy rules over your professional zone, helping you focus on what you want to create during this time. Begin by carving a symbol of abundance onto a green candle and lighting it. Next, find a charm that represents abundance for you. Hold it over the flame in your right hand while repeating the affirmation and visualizing what you want to achieve in your career. As the candle burns out, take the charm, and add it to a necklace or place it in your clothing to help you attract what you desire.

Daily affirmation: I am intelligent and will continue to generate success in my professional life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

How to manifest: Living your best life

As Venus is retrograde in Leo, light up your zone of abundance and fulfillment and set an intention to live your best life. Begin by collecting a leaf that has fallen outside and writing a word, sentence or picture representing what you want to manifest. Then anoint the leaf with bergamot essential oil, and place it into a stream while repeating the affirmation to have it be carried to the earth for fulfillment.

Daily affirmation: I am committed to living my best life as I continue to grow into who I am meant to become.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

How to manifest: Embracing change

Leo energy reigns over your transformation sector during this power Venus retrograde, helping you embrace more positive changes in your life. Gather a cloth bag and add verbena for truth, lavender for peace and thyme. Write down your affirmation and name and add it, tying it with a blue ribbon and hanging it in a tree where it can bathe in the winds of change.

Daily affirmation: I embrace change as a necessary tool for manifesting my deepest desires.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

How to manifest: Romantic clarity

To utilize the energy of Venus, retrograde in Leo as it highlights your romantic sector and focus on setting an intention for romantic clarity. Begin by placing a bowl of water on your altar, light rosemary incense for clarity and anoint a white candle with rose essential oil before lighting it. Place the candle where it is reflected into the water, and repeat your affirmation seven times, adding the water from your altar to your water bottle or bath after you’ve finished.

Daily affirmation: I continually gain clarity on my romantic life as I delve inward into my truth.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20

How to manifest: Inner happiness

As Venus is retrograde in Leo energizes your sector of well-being and focuses on generating more inner happiness. Begin your ritual by pouring a tall glass of water, adding lemon and stirring clockwise; repeat the affirmation six times. As you drink it, visualize yourself infused with the warm radiant light of inner joy.

Daily affirmation: I radiate happiness and light from my soul.

