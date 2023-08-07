3 Zodiac Signs Let Go Of Toxic Friends On August 8, During Moon Conjunct Uranus

When we let go of certain people in our lives, are we doing it because we no longer appreciate who they've become? Or have we changed so much that we don't have the room to tolerate their difference in our hearts? We may want to blame it all on them, but are we not just a little responsible for whatever rift has occurred that takes it to the point where we must end the friendship? Perhaps and perhaps not. What's known is that certain transits support the concept of letting go, and where friends are concerned, we may need that extra bit of help. One such transit occurs today, and that breaking point will be reached for three zodiac signs.

It is August 8, 2023, and the transit we refer to is called Moon conjunct Uranus. This is the day when a few of us see things a little differently than we did the other day. We feel that changes must take place in our lives and that people are holding us back. We might go as far as to say these people are toxic, as we feel they have poisoned our progress, and during Moon conjunct Uranus, the idea of progress is more important than the idea of hanging out with friends who hold us back.

And so, on this day, whether our friends are toxic or not, we will deem them undesirable and end our time with them. While these three zodiac signs are not known for their cold-hearted nature, they are capable of protecting themselves and in this case, what must be done ... must be done. These three zodiac signs will end their so-called 'toxic' friendships on August 8, 2023.

Three zodiac signs let go of toxic friends on August 8, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Whenever you argue with a friend, you don't jump to conclusions; you let it pass, and generally, it does. You are always a reliable and open friend, but as the years pass, you've started to see that many people take advantage of your good nature. On August 8, 2023, you'll notice that one person, in particular, has overstepped their boundary and is way too much for you to handle. It's as if they've decided that you are their dumping ground.

They give you only their problems. When they are finished, they leave you be. It's as if you exist only to hear them out, and to them, you have no other importance than being there for them. This hurts you and during the transit of Moon conjunct Uranus, you'll realize that this person has been using you all this time. They have no interest in you, your life or your words. This is the day you realize this and shut the gate down on them.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Ending anything is hard for you because you hang on until the very end, but in this one case — a particular friendship of yours — you feel you have no room left in your heart for this person. They have tried your patience to the last possible degree, and this last display of inconsideration has shown you that you cannot trust them and are completely unreliable.

Reliability is key with you, Virgo, and during Moon conjunct Uranus, you will see just how important it is to you to trust and rely on a friend. On August 8, 2023, this friend shows you again, with their absence, that they are, indeed, not your friend, no matter what they call themselves. This person only breaks your heart and you will decide that they must go on this day. To the cornfields with them!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are always shocked when a friend suddenly disrespects you, and this friend of yours looks pretty liberal when it comes to doling out insults. At first, you were able to use your friendly attitude to shake their insults off, assuming that they couldn't possibly be 'that' awful, but as the time comes to pass, you start noticing that this person is truly toxic.

What? During Moon conjunct Uranus, you'll feel strong enough to stand tall and protect yourself from yet another onslaught of their neurotic behavior. You will attempt to have a conversation with them on the matter. They will deny, deny, deny and you will have your answer. On August 8, 2023, you will do the right thing and protect yourself from this toxic person by telling them they are no longer allowed in your life.

