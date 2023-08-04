3 Zodiac Signs Learn From Their Past Mistakes In Love On August 5

Often, we associate today's transit, Sun trine Moon, with happiness and contentment. These would be very good and applicable traits. However, there's something more to this transit, and we must look at it today. It's August 5, 2023, and for many of us, we feel as if we've walked into some new territory in our lives; we think ... wiser. What happened? We were in the dark only yesterday, yet today, during Sun trine Moon, we feel somewhat enlightened. Perhaps what's going on is that we are now at that point where much of the information we've accumulated is taking shape in our minds so that we can make sense of it.

Today, August 5, 2023, will be when we realize what 'really' went wrong in our past relationships. We also get a very secure feeling that we've learned from those past mistakes and can use that knowledge in the present day. Love has always been a slippery slope, yet we've stuck with it. We don't give up on love, we just endure the ups and downs of it, and during the transit of the Sun trine Moon, we start to make sense of it and figure out how we can use it in our lives today.

While this information is available to all zodiac signs, three zodiac signs here will take this new 'data' and run with it ... to success. Learning from one's mistakes is no simple feat. The three zodiac signs that can apply their newfound knowledge will find that everything in their love lives becomes easier. Less drama, more reality and a hopeful vision of the future. Which zodiac signs will learn from their mistakes on August 5, 2023, during Sun trine Moon?

Three zodiac signs learn from their past mistakes in love on August 6:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's not every day that you are willing to admit you made a mistake, and what's interesting about today, August 5, 2023, is that during Sun trine Moon, you will realize that you didn't make any mistakes. You've been holding on to this private guilt, thinking that perhaps it was all on you that a past relationship fell apart, and in not taking responsibility for it, you dug yourself an even deeper grave.

Today's transit allows you great relief, Leo, as it will show you that none of it was your fault. So, in a way, you were right all along, and now, in your mind, your name is cleared. Maybe it's silly, but it means the world to you to know that you weren't a part of what made things go wrong and that you are this decent and loving individual. It's time to own that and do your best with that information in your next great romance.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today is all about second chances and no excuses. The second chance is the one you'll be giving yourself and the way you'll get to that realization is by knowing that there are no more excuses to prevent you from owning your truth. In love and romance, you've been lax. You've taken your partner for granted, and while that's not a crime, it's made life at home dull and lackluster.

On August 5, 2023, during the brilliant transit of Sun trine Moon, you will see that you are responsible for your efforts, and if you don't make any, then nothing serves to further. The relationship stagnates and nobody grows. During Sun trine Moon, there is no such thing as stagnation. It's all about personal growth and when you cop this lesson as your own, you will be the first to start changing things for the better. Today is about effort and hope.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

One of the things about you, Aquarius, is that you sometimes put a seal on the knowledge you believe you've learned and then you forget that this is an ongoing process. That means that because you've learned one thing, you figure that you know it all. Today, August 5, 2023, brings you a pleasant revelation; you are about to learn even more. What's best about that is that, in terms of love and romance, you are open to it.

There is no 'I told you so' to fear, so during a warm and welcoming transit such as Sun trine Moon, you will easily accept the idea that mistakes are there to be learned from. These are your teachers, and you finally accept them for what they are. Thanks to your openness and willingness to change, your love life will expand and become what you've always wanted.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.