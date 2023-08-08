3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On August 9, 2023

August 9, 2023, brings us an interesting perspective on love and romance. On this day, we'll have the chance to work out the kinks in our relationships so that by day's end, we'll know exactly what's happening. It will be a nice touch to 'know what's going on,' especially considering that many of our romances are sort of up in the air and poorly defined. We are working with the love power of Venus square Uranus, and while it is a very positive and performance-oriented transit, it will also have us looking deeply at what we have so that we may evaluate it and see what it's worth.

This is where we must speak up and say what's on our minds. That means ... everything. As part of a partnership, we may not be thrilled. We may have eyes for other people or desires to be involved in relationships that could endanger the one we're presently in. We start our relationships with the idea that, at some point, we'll see only each other, and while that seems to be the 'normal' way, it's not what everyone wants. During Venus square Uranus, the people who wish to be in 'open relationships can speak up. Three zodiac signs will react to this call on August 9, 2023.

What makes this a lucky day for love is that our 'out of the box' ideas will not shock our partners. They may be thinking along the same lines. We feel that the people we are with are our 'primary.' This is the relationship we come home to. Still, with a good understanding and the help of Venus square Uranus, we might be able to open up our relationship and have those 'other' experiences that we were once afraid to even talk about. These are the three zodiac signs that show interest in successful open relationships.

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on August 9, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today, August 9, 2023, you ask your partner how they feel about bringing in 'other people' into the relationship. Depending on your partner's zodiac sign (definitely NOT a fire sign), you may be rewarded with a positive and welcoming response. This may be temporary; you feel the romance needs spicing up, and you have never seen something like polyamory as a 'no-no.'

It seems, in fact, like a very sane way to go about one's life, but you are very aware that jealousy is usually the culprit that destroys everything about it. You are not jealous or possessive, and you trust your partner enough to know that you are still number one if they wish to be with another lover as they are to you. Who knows, Taurus, this may be where the relationship begins a new and exciting round. You feel happy and hopeful during Venus square Uranus.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Romance has always been something that you like to share with several people at once. It's beautiful to think there will always be that particular person, but does that one special person have to cancel out the idea of sharing love with another? In your world, no. In your world, you happen to have a partner who loves you right now and is open to the same thinking as you are.

During the transit of Venus square Uranus on August 9, 2023, you and your partner will happily agree to open the relationship up. It may not be forever; it will likely only last the summer, but you are happy and grateful. It's. A beautiful thing when two people agree on something risqué and exciting, and you and your person do just that.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

While you adore the idea of true love, you have not always been the first online to sign up for strict monogamy, and even though all of your romances have ended up as committed relationships, there's a reason why those relationships haven't lasted. You are not the person to settle down, not with one person. You will accept this about yourself during Venus square Uranus on August 9, 2023.

While you may be in a committed relationship right now, you feel as though you are now brave enough to approach your partner with the idea of something ... alternative. Not every couple can endure this kind of challenge, but then again, you are not every couple, and you will find that your partner is open to it. The conditions will be that you remain together as a couple while respectfully having fun with others.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.