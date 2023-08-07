3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On August 8, 2023

Great moods can become very weird today, during the transit of Moon square Venus, on August 8, 2023. We may start feeling as though the world is our oyster, and as the day goes by, we may find that we are pushing our luck. This goes mainly to the three zodiac signs, who are enamored with an idea that seems very unpopular. We may try with all of our might to convince those around us that we're really on to something, but as the day progresses, we will not only see the doubt in the eyes of those we try to convince but the doubt we begin to feel ourselves. Essentially, what Moon square Venus brings us today is hope that goes nowhere.

One of the pitfalls of this kind of feeling is that we tend to sell ourselves a lie, and when confronted with the truth, we don't want to admit that we bought into it. We are somewhat ashamed of ourselves today, not because we did anything wrong or foolish, but because we see that the popular opinion is stronger than our own. We may not be wrong or awful or off base or anything. We are, outnumbered, and that intimidates us. The three zodiac signs that will take this to heart show a lack of commitment. Will we back down because others disapprove? On August 8, 2023, during Moon square Venus, yes, we will.

We may learn today that we are not as dedicated to our cause as we thought. Others, suggestible to a fault, very easily lead us. We may regret our lack of commitment later on. We may question why we didn't stick with our beliefs. Why did we let ourselves become so influenced by the opinions of others? These three zodiac signs will suffer this dilemma today, August 8, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on August 8, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's all fun and games until someone doubts who you are and suddenly, there you are, plummeting into the hole where only bad moods live. What happened and how did it all get so bleak so quickly? Well, what happened was that your day was interrupted by Moon square Venus, and while you may have started this day out feeling like a superstar, you couldn't deal with that one noisy opinion, and before you knew it, boom!

There you were, and here you are, in the pit of despair, wondering how all your good intentions went bad. On August 8, 2023, you'll come up with what you believe is your best idea yet, and you'll want to share it with everyone. You are filled with love and light, and then ... there's that one person who doesn't really care about you, your idea or your light. This puts you in an instant funk and hurts your feelings. You'll need a little sulk time today, Leo. It's OK; it won't last.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You tend to get in those moods where at one moment, you're flying high on something that you believe is the new greatest craze, and then, as soon as someone shows their doubt in your belief, you drop out a little too easily. What happened to your resolve, your dedication to this great new thing? Are you so weak that all it takes is for one person to 'see it a different way' and then goes your belief?

It might just be that way today, Sagittarius, as August 8, 2023, brings you the transit of Moon square Venus. While it may start out feeling great, it will progress through various stages, resulting in you not believing in what gave you such joy only hours earlier. Weak resolve? YOU? Pick your bow up, archer. You don't have to stop because others don't want to go.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've been doing very well these days because you need most in your life the stamina to believe in something that very few believe in. The last thing you need is for a naysayer to show their doubt casually, and unfortunately, that naysayer will do just that on August 8, 2023. During the transit of Moon square Venus, you will hear the words of someone who doesn't believe what you believe in, which will throttle you emotionally.

You don't want to hear it. You like your world and don't mind living in it alone. You are content to believe what you believe, but during Moon square Venus, you'll find that you are also hyper-sensitive to those who see your world as ... silly. You may do things your way, and those things may indeed be 'different,' but hearing about your 'difference' from the mouths of others is debilitating.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.