4 Zodiac Signs Fall Out Of Love & Breakup August 7 - 13, 2023

Four zodiac signs will fall out of love and end their relationships this week. Because of this week's lineup of squared planetary transits, it would be hard to say that everyone will make it out just fine. While we'll 'technically' all be OK, our relationships may see their final days, which could be a point of sadness during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023. It's midsummer, and we can't help but feel the pressure coming down on our relationships. We expected things to be different by now, and for four particular zodiac signs, this week may be the one that brings on the end of that romance. It's a harsh truth to look at, but what is inevitable is, well ... inevitable. It's hard to fight the universe when it's pushing us in a certain direction.

We'll see Venus conjunct Lilith during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023, followed by the Moon square Venus. Together, we're looking at something like ... a last argument. In some attempt to keep it together, many of us will have what we believe to be that previous conversation. It could be the make-or-break moment in our love lives, and while we may start this conversation with hopes of pulling it back together, we secretly know in our hearts that it's not going to happen. Moon square Mercury makes it so we have little patience with words. We take to action in that case. Moon square Neptune has us convinced that the only move worth making is the move out the door.

Moons square Saturn reminds us of who we are, which might be the deal-breaker. One of the things that could end relationships this week is when we realize the parts of ourselves that we've lost to the relationship. It will be shocking, but it will also cause momentum. Four zodiac signs will recognize the truth and take it upon themselves to end the love affair. What must be, must be.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and breakup August 7 - 13:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Radical change and self-discovery have led you to where everything is starting to make sense to you, and the sad truth behind this statement is that you realize during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023, that you must move on from the relationship you're in. You probably started this relationship, too, but at the time, you didn't realize how much it would slow you down. You feel guilty and responsible for ending it, but that doesn't mean you'll back down.

You are very conscious of this person's feelings, and you most sincerely do not want to hurt them, but you are also in a position where you no longer want to be hurt. This relationship, as it stands, is not serving your higher purpose. This is the week you talk with your partner amicably about setting each other free.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What gets you the most this week is Venus conjunct Lilith, which seems to open your eyes so you can see that all is not as it seems. Perhaps, to protect yourself from a truth that is not as special as you'd like it to be, you've started to pretend it's better than it is, and during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023, you'll come to know just the opposite. You are being stifled.

You may be someone you love and trust, but you have started to see things in the relationship that are NOT what you're about. You might even feel shocked that it's gone downhill and that you've only just realized this now. You didn't get into this relationship with the idea of someday breaking up, yet, what you see before you leaves you no option. It's time, and you know it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It almost feels like Venus is playing tricks on your mind this week, Scorpio. August 7 - 13, 2023, will show you that you need to make a move and that if you don't, you'll continue 'as is, 'and what that looks like now is sad, depressed, and most of all, confused.

You don't know when it all started to go bad, but what you are witnessing this week feels like a runaway train. It's bound to crash; you must get out before it does. You might even feel as though there are too many 'signs' around you telling you that you need to get out now, and for the first time in forever, you'll listen to those signs. The universe urges you to move on, and you will listen Scorpio. You will listen, and you will end your relationship this week.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You knew this week was coming, so nothing surprises you. However, you also know that it will take work. The end of your relationship more than likely happened a while ago, and yet, the two of you have been pretending it's still alive. You are no longer kind to each other and lack compassion and empathy regarding each other's needs. It's a case of two people who need to get away from each before they bite each other's heads off.

You don't want it to get to that point, but you also realize that during the week of August 7 - 13, 2023, you need to be the one who steps up and takes action. Gone are the days when you do nothing but wait. It's time to make it disappear. Sad but true and liberating in the long run.

