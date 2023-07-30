The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On July 31, During Moon Conjunct Pluto

Today brings us one of those 'feel it to heal it' kinds of days, and what's meant by this is that on this day, July 31, 2023, we're going to confront some of our inner demons mainly to exorcise them. We know we need change. We know that this is the hinge on which everything turns for us, and we also know that we've been putting this change off for what feels like forever.

So much so that we just ... don't change. We don't change because we don't have the nerve to look at ourselves honestly. The more we kid ourselves, the less we change for, the better, and on this day, during the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto, we will dare to go there.

We all know that Pluto transits usually have something to do with transformation, which also never implies 'ease.' We need to go through it to get to it, and that means if we're going to get to the place where we know we'd be a lot happier, it means we're going to have to grab hold of the power that comes with Moon conjunct Pluto, as it is here for us. Not everyone is ready to go through this kind of upheaval, as it will be life-changing. However, the three zodiac signs know it is time: no more excuses and time to waste. The time for these three zodiac signs is now, and the date is July 30, 2023. August 1, 2023, is the day we will know as Day One of our new life.

So, today is no small potatoes. Today, we confront those demons and decide what to do with them. Today is the day that three zodiac signs make the executive decision to change their life ... for the better. Really, who can blame them? We can all use a little upgrade now and then. Let's support our friends in their journey toward positive change.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 31:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Looking directly into yourself has always been hard, but it's almost a religious rite for you. You must do this regularly. You will not tolerate stagnation, and while that might seem preposterous for a Taurus, your 'laziness' has never been about putting off what makes you happy. You may not want to get out of bed, but you are the first in line regarding self-help and therapy.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Pluto on July 31, 2023, you will see this day where you put yourself to work ... on yourself. Transformation is your middle name, and you know it will be brutal. Nobody likes to face their ugly side, but you trust yourself so much that you know you'll expose the radiant side of yourself in no time. You just have to get over that last little bit of ugly. Piece of cake. Hard to confront but easy enough to get past.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Disappointments are all around you, but the worst comes from what you have expected of yourself. Perhaps you've bitten off more than you could chew, but what happened is that you accepted failure as a lifestyle, and THAT's what's going to open your eyes today, July 31, 2023. You are not walking into August with a bad attitude, and you will certainly not drag around the idea that you are not good enough.

That's how Moon conjunct Pluto comes into your world with a bang. You have to either act on your feelings or watch yourself rot, and you know this is the truth. You are not up for more rotting in place, so you will take the iron will and use it to focus on what needs change in your life. This is you, Virgo; you're strong. All you've ever needed was the focus. Moon conjunct Pluto supports you; hang in there.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You know exactly what you've done to get yourself where you are right now, or rather, in your case ... what you didn't do, and today, July 31, 2023, makes you feel like if you don't get a move on, you'll be left behind. You have done yourself a disservice by forgetting who you are. How can such a thing happen, you might ask?

Well, you've listened to the opinions and demands of others, and for some reason, you gave up your own will to those people, which has led to you feeling like you are an imposter in your skin. Well, Moon conjunct Pluto has thoughts on that one, Scorpio, and it doesn't look like stagnation and inauthenticity are your thing. Prepare to make room for the new you. It may be a painful birth, but it's coming. August is going to be WAAAY better than July.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.