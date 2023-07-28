3 Zodiac Signs Have A Rough Horoscope On July 29, Thanks To Moon Square Neptune

Now and then, we have the kind of Saturday where we all want to retreat into our world, and we believe we can find safety and security. It takes a lot to get to the point where we need to flee from our own lives, but on July 29, 2023, we will have the transit of Moon square Neptune hovering over our heads. it's going to be the deciding factor as to whether we remain with the mob or whether we retreat. The choice will be evident for three zodiac signs: pull back, retreat advance no further.

We are looking at a day when the concept of self-preservation is at an all-time high. We do not feel steady. We have it in our minds that 'something out there' is out to get us, and while that may not necessarily be true, the only solace we can find is the kind we give ourselves. That also implies a strong will. If we are to spare ourselves the pain we see coming at us today, we must be strong enough to get out of the way in advance. This day is not for those who let themselves be victimized. This day, July 29, 2023, holds out for the strong zodiac signs who know what they have to do ... and they do it.

Retreat doesn't mean failure or cowardice. It means having the discretion to know when to back away. This is a strategic military move, which is why the zodiac signs that are most military by nature will react to the transit of Moon square Neptune today. This day may be rough, but these three zodiac signs will do what needs to be done to smooth out the rougher edges. This is when we practice the conspiracy of silence. This is the day when retreat says so much more than advancement.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on July 29:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today has you waking up feeling automatically defensive. You sense something is wrong and want to proceed carefully with your day. You can't help but tap into that reservoir of intuitive hits that you keep on getting, and what your senses tell you is that on this day, July 29, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Neptune, it would be best to listen to your gut and decline any invitations. You may be asked to do something today that strikes you as the worst possible move you can make.

Luckily, you have no fear of telling whoever asks this of you to find someone else for the job. You are a competent person, Scorpio, but you are nobody's fool, and you feel that if you submit to this person's wishes, you'll be the worst fool. So, you choose to back off and keep to yourself out of self-preservation. Good for you.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If there's one thing you've learned from this life, you don't need to do anything you don't want to do. You have seen so many people fear rejection simply because they are too terrified to say NO. You have no problem saying NO. Today is a prime example of how you'll do that.

On July 29, 2023, you will see that someone in your life wishes to compromise your integrity, and that's just not going to happen. With the power of Moon square Neptune behind you, you'll realize that you owe nobody a thing. Even though it doesn't make for a pleasant day, keeping to yourself and not getting involved works way better than submitting to someone else's hostile agenda. You will happily take a pass this time around.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your 'war' strategy has always been 'hard work.' This means you don't need to find ways out of situations where you feel you don't belong. You don't get involved right at the top. On July 29, 2023, you'll notice that others in your line of work are suffering, and as human beings are, they want you to suffer, too ... as if your suffering will justify their experience.

During the transit of Moon square Neptune, you will also notice you are stoic and not budging. If someone wants to suffer, that's their problem, but you, as a Capricorn, have already covered your bases. You did the right thing and will continue to do so. However, you are not responsible for the mistakes made by others, and on this day, you will let them know that you don't want to be a party to their mess.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.