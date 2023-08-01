Why 4 Zodiac Signs May Fall Out Of Love & End Their Relationships By The End Of August 2023

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships this August, thanks to a few astrological transits. What could make August bad enough that we must end our relationships? Well, we're looking at situations exacerbated by certain astrological transits.

In other words, if we fall out of love this month and end up ENDING our relationships because of it, it's not because some transit made it happen; we have far more free will than that. What will end up happening is that the transits give us that last little push toward the inevitable.

Let's know this: this is an LEO month, and while Virgo comes in toward the last week, the feeling is all Leo, all the time, and that means big tempers, loud voices, huge arguments and a lot of "I'm right!" As we all know, when it comes to love and romance, so much of it comes down to how willing we are to compromise; love relationships thrive on compromised conditions. When we don't compromise, one side becomes dominant and the other grows weaker ... and more resentful. That's how Leo is somewhat responsible for the final push over the edge. August will push four zodiac signs to their limit, and once that limit is reached, it's bye-bye time.

We've got a lot of Venus in the sky, but when we find Venus squaring planets like Uranus, we look at the trouble, which was built to last. The closer we get to Virgo season, the more it will become obvious to these four zodiac signs that things don't just need to change; they must end for good. Sorry to say it, but four zodiac signs will fall out of love and end their relationships in August 2023. The four zodiac signs affected are ...

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships in August 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Leo energy brings out everything in your that is dissatisfied in your love relationship, and it's not just you who feels awkward and unhappy with how things have turned out; it's your partner, too. August will have you trying one last time to turn on the flame that once burned so brightly, but you, Gemini, know in your heart that it can no longer shine brightly once extinguished.

You feel bad about what you know will happen, but what can you do? It's not like you haven't tried, and honestly, the only thing that really feels 'OK' is that you know your partner is on the same track as you, so it's not like either of you will be doing the 'hurting.' You both realize that it's not only over, but it's been over for a while. Now, you just have to walk into the place where you can call it 'officially ended.'

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you know you know, and in the case of you know that the end is 'nigh,' you know. Your relationship has been teetering on the edge for a long time, and as you get closer and closer to your Sun sign of Virgo, you feel as though you also know why it can't go on. Leo's energy might be pumping you up and feeling hostile and ready to pounce, but that won't get you to end it.

What's ending it for you is the fact that you no longer feel anything for the person you're in a relationship with, and now that the gut-wrenching truth of that is out in the open, there's nothing more than you can do but end it and put the both of you out of your shared misery. August ends a long love affair; while it may be sad, it's necessary.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Interestingly enough, it's the Lilith energy that permeates the month of August that will do your relationship in, and that's because this celestial body tends to make you question things like, "Why am I in this relationship?" When Venus squares Jupiter on the 22, you will decide, and as Leo crosses over into Virgo, it will be a done deal.

This cannot go on, and it will not go on. You shared some beautiful times with your mate, but nothing lasts forever, and you are ready to accept that now. It hasn't been easy, but with the lack of love involved, you don't see the point in trying. Your partner may still cling to the past, but there's nothing for you in the past, so you end it with a heavy heart with them. You see the truth; even though harsh, you know there is no alternative. You must end it.

4. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Day one starts the process of breaking up with your partner, as the Full Moon in Leo opens up so much cosmic energy that you can barely make it through the day without ending it right then and there. You don't want to make it into a long, drawn-out process. You want to be polite and considerate of someone who has trusted you.

You are entirely not interested in breaking their heart because you DO respect them. You're simply not in love with them anymore, and you feel that daily makes you love them less and less. You don't want to wait for the day when you are so removed from them that you treat them poorly, and so, on August 1, 2023, you start the motion to end the relationship. Your heart may be breaking, but you realize it's much worse for you if you stay on. It'll all be OK, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.