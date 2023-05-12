Horoscopes Are 'Rough' For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 13, 2023

On May 13, the Moon conjunct Saturn and Venus trine Saturn play a disruptive role in our romantic and business relationships. While that may seem like Saturn covers a lot of territories, its influence is specific. The gist of Saturday is how something or someone tells us 'no.' No in business and no in romance. It's not what we want to hear, but for three zodiac signs, we'll have to live with it.

While it's not a guarantee, many of us will be told a very particular type of bad news today, and it hinges on the fact that we both want to hear the opposite reaction and expect the opposite response.

So, we set ourselves up today to receive what we would call 'great' news, only to hear something that is undesirable and causes us to react poorly and feel bad because of it.

In other words, disappointment occurs because of high expectations that will go unfulfilled. We will be let down today, May 13, during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn because we had our hearts set on something that simply won't happen.

It's a big drag, but it's nothing we can't overcome. It all depends on what zodiac sign we fall under. Some take the bad news with a grain of salt, and others react so badly that their days get ruined. Transit Moon conjunct Saturn is impersonal; it's not doing it on purpose and leaves us with a choice regarding how we interpret and perceive the bad news we get. Sink or swim, in other words. Who's going to react poorly to today's experience?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 13, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You always like to see everything work out according to plan. Even though your plan is merely your 'wish,' you aren't going to take it well when you find out that not only are you not going to get something you wanted today, May 13, 2023, but you're never going to get it, and you had your heart set on this. During Moon conjunct Saturn, you'll experience a game changer, setting you off course as you expected things to work out differently.

You may have even changed certain things just to make space for this greatly expected thing, whether it was a person or an opportunity. You may feel raw, vulnerable, and put out when you discover that this highly anticipated thing is not and never will be something you can count on.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Bad news makes you feel hopeless. Trust that this is not as bad as you might make it out to be, but during the transit of Moon conjunct Saturn on May 13, 2023, you will be sorely disappointed over the actions taken by someone in your life.

You will see this person as cowardly and resent the steps they have taken, as these actions feel wrong, and you will feel slighted. This is likely business-related and not all that personal, but you will take it personally, which is why your day may feel filled with anger or resentment. You have to separate this event from the whole of your life. This isn't as tragic or meaningful as you might start to make it, so back up, Aquarius, and weigh the reality here. You might be making it worse than it is.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If perception is everything, your take on whatever is about to happen today will either push you over the edge or make you feel very bitter about a certain disappointment in your life. You know that not everything works out; you're not in a Pollyanna state of mind, but you really weren't expecting things to go this low, and on May 13, 2023, during Moon conjunct Saturn, they will hit rock bottom. At rock bottom, you recognize where you are and get yourself back up because there's no place but up, and you have to get that, Pisces.

As we all do, you will see many disappointments in your life, but it is up to you to decide how deep they go for you. Today's can be something you brush off; you are a Pisces, and water should easily come right off your back. Resilience will help you get through this day. Practice it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.