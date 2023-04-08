These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love April 9 - 15, 2023

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love all week, and starting April 9, 2023 - April 15, 2023, the Sagittarius Moon and Venus in Gemini certainly don't hurt. Thanks to these two transits, Aries, Cancer and Pisces, who get the most out of our love lives, will feel secure and free to speak their minds. While Venus trine Pluto supports the idea that if our love lives are to work, then we must be honest and upfront with ALL of our feelings, we get to feel safe and sound with the idea that if we put in the effort, we get what we want. Love does take some work, as we've all come to know, and during this very week, our work seems to be paying off finally.

As if we needed even more assistance, we find ourselves with moon trine Venus, adding to our loving experience. This week takes those of us who are presently in good relationships and elevates us to the next level; we may feel a certain kind of maturity kick in regarding how we perceive romance and romantic notions.

For those of us who are only starting a new relationship, if you are one of the three signs who will benefit the most this week, you may notice things progress rapidly. If doubts occur, we get to the heart of the matter through speech and honest expression. This week has the lovers of the world 'doing the right thing.'

April 9 - 15, 2023, three zodiac signs luckiest in love all week:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Whether sitting in a cafe in Barcelona or knee-deep in bills somewhere in the USA, your week will be one where love rules and all else fades into the background. You know whatever your life has in store for you, it must be, then it must be, and right now, nothing can take you down. This is because you feel at peace with your love life. You aren't feeling threatened by your partner's desire for freedom; you don't feel jealous over the attention they are getting.

You feel pride; you love this person, and the many transits of the week support this adoration. You and the person you are with may not even be in each other's presence during the week of April 9 - 15, 2023, but it doesn't matter. You have an understanding built on love and compassion; knowing this, all is well in your world.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week, you will be reacting to the many lunar transits that occur this week, mainly the ones where Venus plays a large role. The surprising lack of arguments may be noticeable for you and your loved one during the week of April 9 - 15. You aren't someone who delights in fighting with a partner to get your blood pumping, but you do relish the idea of knowing that no potential battles are coming your way.

So very unlike Aries, you are in this regard, as you truly enjoy the peace and quiet of a stable relationship. This week provides you with a view into your relationship, where you can see just how lucky you really are. There are no reasons to complain this week, Cancer, and you are grateful...and fortunate. Love plays a role in your life. This week isn't only about romance; it's about security and stability — your favorite topics.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You could go either way this week, Pisces, meaning up or down, and thanks to your positive efforts and the idea that Neptune's energy is all around you, you will opt for the positive. This attitude is exactly what you've needed in your love life, as you've been a little down on the subject for a while now. April seems able to perk you up a bit, but what's responsible for your sudden change for the better has something to do with the many Venus transits that are there to help you out.

You are no longer content to let things slide, especially when your heart is on the line, and so, because of transits like Mercury square Lilith, you and your partner will be 'talking things out.' One thing leads to another, and before you know it, you've got a good, solid working relationship in order. Things work when you put in the legwork, and good for you to try.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.