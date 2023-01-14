The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall In Love With The Wrong Person During The Moon Square Pluto On January 15, 2023

There's a good reason why we will make drastically wrong choices today, such as falling for the wrong person, and that is because, during the Moon square Pluto, we cannot trust our judgment. We listen to the first thing that comes up, and we trust that our intuition is on point, even though 'on point' is probably the last thing it is on Sunday, January 15, 2023.

We often hear the phrase, "Listen to your heart" or "Follow your heart." These platitudes sound great in theory; imagine being that pure, that sound of mind that should an intuitive hit come our way, we should automatically sense that it is true and that it's pointing the way to where we should go and what we should do.

This is where we learn the lesson of analysis. In a perfect world, we can listen to our hearts and then go out and slay that dragon until we wake up and realize that we're sitting in the belly of the beast all along. That is how our intuition works today; it doesn't.

Pluto transits oftentimes act like barriers between us and the truth. What we think is good for us may end up as an illusion. Today, we may fall in love, thinking that we're doing the right thing — how could anything be wrong with falling in love?

Well, for starters, falling in love with the wrong person could answer that question. And that is what three zodiac signs will do today, under the guidance of the Moon square Pluto.

Falling in love with the wrong person and feeling the instant karma of that choice.

The three zodiac signs who fall for the wrong person during the Moon square Pluto on January 15, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are generally more careful with your heart than you are today, but with Moon square Pluto, your heart doesn't stand a chance. It's almost as if you've been selected to make a bad decision, and you will do so, starting Sunday, in the form of falling in love with someone whom you really and truly believe in. Unfortunately, you are endowing them with qualities they do not have.

In other words, during Moon square Pluto, you will insist that a special person in your life is actually 'better' than they are, so that you can feel justified in falling in love with them.

You don't want to be doubted, and you don't want to hear the opinions of friends on this new love of yours, so you plow on in, assuming all will be well if you ignore the advice of others. Very shortly into this new love affair, you will notice that things aren't exactly all you dreamed of. The new love is a new disappointment for you, Gemini.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You tend to act on your heart's impulse, and on this day, you will make an enormously wrong move by letting yourself fall for someone who is so wrong for you that it's laughable. But you won't be able to see it because of that oddball effect that happens during Moon square Pluto. The 'blindness.' It doesn't allow you to see the truth, and because you like to do things BIG, you will not only run to the wrong person for love, you will throw someone else out of your life to get to that person.

The regret scenario that you are setting up is something you can't see right now because you are so smitten with blind love for this other person who doesn't really care if you are there or not. This one is all on you, Leo. You will choose to self-destruct today by pouring all of your hopes and dreams into someone who couldn't care less.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The strange thing about you, Libra, is that on some deep level, you know that the person you have just fallen in love with is not only NOT good for you but the worst choice you could possibly make in terms of finding yourself a romantic partner goes.

During Moon square Pluto, you'll notice that you personally feel a bit...rebellious. You don't want to do what is expected of you, and of course, that means that you don't want to listen to friends, family or co-workers on things like who you give your love and emotion.

This is your private business, and if you want to make a mistake, it's your choice, not theirs. You don't care if you've chosen the wrong person to fall in love with because, in your mind, everything is experiences, and even when things don't work out, you still feel you can find something good in there. You are just here for the ride, Libra. You will do as you wish.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.