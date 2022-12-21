The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Pride Gets In The Way Of Love During The Sun In Capricorn On December 22, 2022

Capricorn Sun season is here, which means getting down to business and laying down the law.

Capricorn energy is fantastic for putting things into perspective; we know what we want, but we have our conditions. If those conditions are met, we will just as easily walk away from the situation.

One of the most common things to experience during the Capricorn Sun is pride. Because we have finally figured out what we want, we may become very adamant about what we won't accept. After all, it's OUR life that we are concerned with here, not the life of someone else.

In love, we won't tolerate anything that disrupts the order of what we believe in. That means if we get together with someone, they have to do things our way, or we won't participate at all. While that might sound unfair to the person most affected and influenced by the Sun in Capricorn, this person knows only what they want, and compromise is not a part of the deal.

If we do not wish to be with someone because we think they are clueless about what we want out of a relationship, we will walk away from that person and not look back. We may not think of it as pride, but it is indeed pride. It's the pride we know as self-protection, and it kicks in big time when it kicks in. Capricorn Sun helps us to justify our behavior when we set up the barriers that protect us from the love we do not trust.

The three zodiac signs whose pride gets in the way of love during the Sun in Capricorn on December 22, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Some may call it pride, while others might see your behavior as uptight when it comes to love, but you don't care how you are perceived; if you sense that there's something wrong with the relationship, you end it, point blank.

This isn't to say you don't try to mend things — you do, but you are also not someone who will stick around like a glutton for punishment, waiting for the next debilitating moment in the so-called love affair.

You love yourself, and it's taken you forever to discover this self-love. However, once you discover it, it's not easy to trod upon, and that's what you feel love does to your heart: it walks all over it. Right now, you feel stronger about being at peace than being in a mediocre relationship. If your heart tells you it's over, it's over. You are only too happy to wear the name Pride. So be it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've had some good luck in the love department, mainly because you've established your feelings right up front, and all of your lovers in the past have seen no problem doing things your way. And basically, that's how it has to be with you: your way or the highway, no exceptions.

Lucky for you, there are people in this world who like to be told what to do, and that sure does make your life easier. During the Capricorn Sun, you'll see your way of life as the only way to go, and it just so happens that your partner of today is not in the mood for doing everything 'your way.'

This doesn't please you as you are used to being the boss who always calls all the shots. You are much stronger than your partner thought, and whether it's pride or just pushiness, you will get your way today, and your partner will agree to it again. Lucky you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You enjoy nothing more than the Capricorn Sun and the entire season it brings. You love that your way of life is supported during this time. It's as if, on this day, you feel justified for everything you feel and do. The only problem is that the person you are romantically linked to made the mistake of booking you for an appointment you do not intend to attend.

You do not like when your partner takes on their own to decide what you will be doing with your time. You feel that you are the only person alive who can arrange your time, and today may have you feeling very angry at this person for going behind your back.

You don't appreciate what they've done, and while you recognize that they were only trying to help, you resent being pushed into action. You will be the one who makes your schedule and no one else. Pride gets in the way of love for you today, Capricorn.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.