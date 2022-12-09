The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 10, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, December 10, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today it may be hard to think clearly on a few matters because our emotions lead the way when the Moon is in Cancer.

We may lean on our comforts, authority figures, and things that promise solutions so we can delegate our thinking outward and focus on within.

However, as the tarot card associated with the Cancer Moon, this can be the wrong decision to make, even if it appears for the right reasons.

What will your card say to you to help you know which way to go? Read more to find out.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Today may be an emotional day for you. You may be pulled in a variety of directions and feel torn about what to focus on. Take a deep breath, Aries; it's just one day. Do what you can. Tomorrow will come in no time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Sun

It's a great day, and you have a right to feel optimistic. Everything is falling into place. Even when you experience an unexpected problem, it will lead you to the path you're meant to be on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Emperor

There are days when you need to wake up ready to take on the world, and this tarot reveals your inner strength is needed. Don't be afraid to stand up for yourself. If you don't, who will?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Star

Believe in yourself and that you're here for a reason. The universe is always at work, even when you feel small and afraid. Pay attention to the signs always around you, letting you know that your future is always working in your favor.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

A passion project may be a hobby right now, but with time and nurture, you may discover that you have a real business on your hands. If you dream of being independent, don't give up on hope.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Choosing a career you love is less about money and more about what makes you happy. You are more than just a paycheck. Your time, talents, and energy are intended to be used for a higher good, and a job is simply a path for you to accomplish that.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

When people start to fight about money, the root of the cause is fear. You may never make someone feel as though they have enough if they are unhappy within themselves. Money rarely satisfies a soul that is ill at ease.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your sharp wit may be hurtful at times. Sarcasm may be a language of its own but remember the audience. Be sure to read the room.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Everyone's memory of the same incident may be different. This is the danger of reflecting on the past. Let them have their own story, when you hear a friend or sibling talk about their recall. It may not necessarily be what you saw, but this is their experience. It's good to respect it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Being helpful for too many things can overload you. Pick and choose your activities wisely. If you compromise your time for the sake of someone else, you may not have what you need for yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

It just takes one good reason why to make a decision. You don't have to have all the answers today; simply need to feel convicted that your decision is right for you and you're willing to work hard to get what you need.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's a wonderful day for a creative project. If you are trying to come up with an artistic project for the holidays and have felt stuck, today, expect a breakthrough.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.