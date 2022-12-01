The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 2, 2022

By the time December 2 2022 rolls around, we're all about ready to just get it over with. And while it's only the beginning of December, there's that feeling that always comes along with this month that just screams, "Can we get this over with, already?"

Hang tight, zodiac signs, the end is nigh, as they say...though in this case, it's really not as dramatic as it seems.

The end of the year is here, and so we need to rejoice. That might be a tall order for those who have gone through pain or loss this year, and unfortunately, on this day, December 2, a few of us will be feeling the pain of that loss.

We have our Moon in Aries, and that energy attaches itself to whatever is on our minds. It works like an extra battery, in this transit.

It's the universe's cosmic helper and it assists in manifestation.

If we think about it, it becomes. So, the kicker is to not allow ourselves to go too far down in the dumps today, as the Moon in Aries is only going to make it feel worse.

Our one saving grace on this day comes in the form of the Sun trine Moon, which is like a white flag that waves throughout the day.

Peace in the heart does exist, and we will know our share of it we simply have to get past the darkness in our hearts and the memory of pain.

Sun trine Moon is the bright light of hope, and thankfully, it is bright enough to let us see the radiant potential for goodness; we may sink low today, but we know we will rise again—soon.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 2, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might be the person who takes this day off, simply because you know yourself well; when you're not feeling up to par, you'd rather just stick with yourself, at home, if possible.

There's a low-energy vibe going on today and it's bringing you down. That's mainly because you have things that DO bring you down, but with the day being as chockful of challenging transits as it is, you may just succumb to 'the dark side.'

This isn't where the story ends, however, it's just where it takes a breather. You need to separate yourself from others on this day simply because the energy of other people may stir up some negative emotions in you, and more negativity is the very thing you DON'T need.

You read it in the past on this day, and in a way, you want to stay there if only for a day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The only thing that really brings your day down, if not to a total halt, is the fact that everything about this day promises happiness, and yet, there you are, unable to find it.

You'll notice that many people around you are in good moods; that may be uplifting, but there's a side to you that refuses to be uplifted. You want to sulk, and in a way, you deserve a good sulk session every now and then.

December 2 provides you with ample room to feel sorry for yourself, but the thing about you, Leo, is that you are able to rise above almost everything.

You will use your time today to get into your sulking frenzy, and then you'll snap right out of it, ready to take on the next challenge. Nothing gets you down; you simply 'rest' for a while before your next move.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you might be doing today is beating yourself up over something you accidentally said to someone you care about, and now it seems as though you can't make it better. Trust in this, Scorpio: all is not lost.

We all make the occasional blunder and if you've done such an action over the last day or so, fear not all will smooth itself out over the next few days.

You are taking things too harshly today, and while it isn't that easy to just 'snap out of it, you might be making it worse on yourself than need be.

With Sun trine Moon, your woeful attitude may not last, so keep this in mind: if you knew that everything would turn out just fine in the near future, then why not adopt that attitude right now? If you do, you'll make it through the day unscathed. Take your time today, Scorpio. Don't be too hard on yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.