The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 24, 2022

All aboard the Conjunction Express. To your right, you'll see the Moon messing about with Venus and Mercury, and because this Moon hasn't had enough yet, or rather enough of an effect on us, down here on Earth, this Moon will sextile Saturn today as well.

So, what does all this goofy poetry imply? It implies that today, we'll be challenging our partners in love and in business to a proverbial duel of the wits. And, we'll lose. Not exactly something to look forward to, and yet...it's just another day.

What we can expect on this day, November 24, 2022, is a clash of opinions that ends up with us feeling bad about what we've said, done, and assumed.

This puts us in direct conflict with another person; a Mercury conjunction will NOT let us keep a handle on our discretion, and we will say all the wrong things, no matter how much we regret saying them.

In business, this means that some zodiac signs will be taking risky chances today by expressing themselves. In love, it's similar; we speak up, we say too much, and we end up instantly regretting what we've just allowed out of our mouths.

What's most important here, however, is to mind the workplace; your love life will survive, but will you be able to keep your job if you rebel to such a degree that everyone around you now feels uncomfortable with you around? These are the issues of today.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on November 24, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because of the Moon conjunct Mercury, you might wake up feeling a little testy; while you recognize that there's nothing wrong, you can't help but feel like causing trouble. And the trouble isn't what you want exactly, but you do feel like getting a rise out of someday...anybody.

You have been repressing feelings of guilt recently, and because you don't want to look at your own behavior, you'd rather act out, and that's exactly what you do. The unfortunate bit is that you say all the wrong things to the worst person imaginable, and perhaps you know this, too.

It's like today is cut out for you to test the boundaries of someone else's patience. The problem is when to stop, and that's your best advice of the day. If you can quit while you're ahead, you might be able to avoid further confusion and trouble down the road.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are NOT the person people want to run into accidentally today, as your mood is foul and your temperament is fierce. While you can usually handle Mercury transits, when they are in conjunction with the Moon, you tend to unravel beneath the influence.

This will bring out that side of you that you know all too well: the side that insults people stays smug and believes themselves to be superior in all ways. Now, that may sound like a heavy load of drama, but you know yourself, well, Gemini, and you know that when you turn your force field on, then none shall pass.

You are not listening to anyone today. You believe everyone is beneath you and this prevents you from taking anyone seriously. You will end up making enemies today if you don't cut it out. Recognize that this is just a mood and that you don't have to make it into a lifestyle.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your main aggressor today comes in the form of Moon sextile Saturn and it gives you everything you really do not want. Your efforts today will continuously be met with friction; someone in your workplace does not wish for you to succeed and they will actively try to sabotage your efforts today.

You say 'yes,' they say 'no.' Every time you make a move, there will be someone to provide some kind of ridiculous obstacle, and no matter how forceful or adamant you get about having your way, the stronger the forces against you will become.

This is the kind of day where you'd do best by just sitting it out. That's not to say 'stay home and hibernate' but it is a warning for you to stay respectful and discreet. As a Libra, you are good with words, but on this day, those words may be misconstrued to your disadvantage.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.