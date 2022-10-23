The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Monday, October 24, 2022

What's going on today is this really distinct feeling of 'us versus them.' Whatever that means to you personally.

We are at the mercy of Moon square Pluto today and that means that one way or another, something is going to go wrong.

It may be huge, or it may be trivial, but today is the day when certain signs of the Zodiac basically need to duck and cover.

Typically, this transit, Moon square Pluto comes with a built-in honing device for disaster.

It's as if no matter what we do today, or how lovely our intentions are, there's something 'out there' that wants to kick back and lightly chuckle over our failed plans or ineffectual moves.

We will move, too, oh yes, but our actions may be slated for many different results than we've counted on. We will be able to give ourselves a gold star for effort, but a big red X over everything we will try to accomplish today.

It's a rough day for a few of the zodiac signs, as well, as certain zodiac signs seem to be able to easily rise above today's shenanigans, while the rest of us must stay down here in the tar pits.

It's not as if we're on a collision course, bound for destruction, but the rough part is more about how we think ourselves into a stupor. Too much thinking is happening today, zodiac signs!

We don't know when to take a break. The concept of 'time out' doesn't seem to exist, and this is because Moon square Pluto is relentless...and meaningless.

What a weird set of variables to work with!

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 24, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What's rough about today is that you won't be given a chance to express yourself. You have plenty on your mind, and you also feel that if you could just grab a moment in the spotlight everyone around you would feel invited in and ready to hear some amazing news.

You really do try hard today, but as the day goes on, you'll notice that that nagging Moon square Pluto energy really keeps on getting in your way. You take two steps forward, you must take one step back. Today is frustrating to you, mainly because you don't understand how anything could be so strong as to cramp your style.

You only wish to do good on this day, so what's the problem, universe? You'll feel slighted, Aries. With all those good intentions, you'll begin to wonder why the heck you aren't allowed to share them.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may feel a bit nervous today, simply because you can't control certain things and you feel that those things need some control PRONTO.

You have the one problem of having to share the load with someone else today, and while that doesn't always mean 'problem' what's happening is that this person is now your obligation.

It's as if you have to take them through the steps in order for this day to actually have any kind of momentum whatsoever. You are working with Moon square Pluto, and it's starting to make you feel unraveled as if you really don't want to have this person's caretaker today.

You feel burdened and slightly offended that this has come to you and that someone else's problem is now yours to deal with. You don't feel things are going fairly today, and that feels rough to you. You're also right in thinking this way.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

On any other day, you wouldn't bother to entertain your darker nature, especially on a day like today, where everything seems promising and creative.

You want to get involved in something that several friends are doing together, and it's going to be hard for you to pull back and just 'let it happen' as opposed to coming in like gangbusters and deciding that everything would be much better if it was done your way.

Your pushiness is unwanted today, and while that might set you off on some kind of wicked vengeance fantasy, you'll know that Moon square Pluto is to blame and that you need to seriously back off. You don't need to control this day, nor do you need to be the boss of whatever is going on with your friends.

Just be creative; don't control others and pay attention to the words and feelings of others. Everyone wants a good day today, Pisces. It doesn't have to be ruled over by you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.