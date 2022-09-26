The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Out Who Loves Them During Mercury Trine Pluto On September 27, 2022

We generally think that we know all the ins and outs of our life, and rarely do we wonder about things like, "Who out there loves us..."

However, during this day, with Mercury trine Pluto as our guiding light, we will hear things that will make us wake up, curious to know what's going on here.

And what's going on here, today is that Mercury has messages for some of us, and those messages are loving.

What's nice is that for those of us who are about to hear kind things coming our way, we didn't expect news of such a positive nature, and that will make our day a happy one.

Today brings new news: someone cares about us...probably more than we ever gave them credit for. They will show love to us today in the form of kind words and surprise gifts.

If this is a birthday season for someone, then on this day, you can expect to hear from someone you haven't seen in a long while, and not only that; they are here to tell you that they love you always have, and always will.

You are loved today, signs. And while this is aimed at three zodiac signs, in particular, all of us are open game for this kind of surprising sweetness; the good stuff is heading our way, and it shows up in our lives as messages from the past, from people we once thought were out of our lives.

For those who are told they are loved today, the feeling will be good, exciting, fun, and hopeful. The fact, it's nice to be loved. Nobody's asking for anything from us today other than for us to be open to their love of us.

The three zodiac signs who find out who loves them during Mercury trine Pluto on September 27, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being someone who spends most of their time inside their own mind, you aren't exactly waiting around to hear how someone 'out there' loves you, in fact, if you did hear such news it would be a total surprise to you.

And yet, during Mercury trine Pluto, you are the focal point of someone else's love and on this day, you will hear from them, and it will please you so much more than you're actually ready for.

Being loved in this way makes you feel like a million bucks; you weren't ready for it, and it brings out a touch of vulnerability in you, which makes everything scary and great, simultaneously.

There's always a space in your heart for feeling warm and loving, and during Mercury trine Pluto, you'll be open to all the elements of the universe. You want to be loved, and on some level, you've just manifested the love of this 'other' person...and it feels good!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may not have been wondering aloud, but there's a good chance you have thought about who actually loves you, and are they ever going to tell you, or just...not? Today, September 27, brings with it the transit Mercury trine Pluto, which will get you your answer.

You are loved and you might even be loved by a total stranger, or someone you didn't think had that kind of feeling for you.

What's also interesting is that this might not be romantic, but platonic; it seems there's someone out there who wishes to be friends with you — and, they are already connected to you in some way that ties you together with the past.

You are curious now and being that they 'love' you, you feel as though they are worth your while in investigating. This is a good day for you, Scorpio, as it will lead you into one of the best friendships you'll ever have.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Just in case you were all ready to sink into depression while feeling that nobody loves you, you'll find out something to the opposite: you are not only loved by many people, but they all seem to want you to know it...on this day.

During Mercury trine Pluto, you will be singled out and made to feel good about your life. If you've been in a funk, your friends are about to show up with all the goods in hand, to make your day a special one.

Not only are you not alone in this thing called life, but you are loved by people who are willing to go out of their way to make you feel every ounce of it.

You won't be able to drop into your pit of despair today as there are too many people around you making you laugh. You are well-loved, Pisces, but more...you are in the company of people who will make you laugh so hard that your sides will split.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.