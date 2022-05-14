Man Wonders If He Is Wrong For Causing Co-Worker Who Stole His Lunch To Have Allergic Reaction

A man is seeking feedback after he unknowingly caused his co-worker to have an allergic reaction.

The man shared his story on the popular Reddit thread "Am I the A-hole" (AITA) where people vent and seek strangers' opinions in order to declare whether they're in the wrong.

He asked the thread if he was the A-hole because his co-worker went into anaphylactic shock for eating his food.

The man explains that he works two jobs, and at his Thai cuisine job, the chef shows him how to make a special peanut sauce that he brings to work.

However, he began to notice that his food was going missing recently,

"Lately my lunches have been disappearing, or I'll open my lunchbox to find half of my food missing. I've tried addressing it, but nothing has been changing, and I was pretty sure it was one of the new hires that was doing it but had no proof. Until now," he ended his sentence.

On Thursday, all his food was missing from the fridge.

After lunch, his boss confronted him and accused them of "poisoning" his food because the boss's daughter "borrowed" the original poster's lunch and was hospitalized afterward, not knowing peanut sauce was in the worker's food.

"She used an epi-pen, had to be hospitalized, and now her dad is trying to hold me accountable for her bills and condition." The poster commented.

Many of his older co-workers are icing him out because he told their boss they would report them to HR if he tried anything "funny."

The man emailed HR about the situation but he still feels like he is being mistreated.

The overwhelming response is the original poster is NTA (Not the A-hole) in this situation because the co-worker assumed all the food in the fridge was free for all to take and grab.

One user with almost 40,000 upvotes commented,

"NTA — go to HR immediately and make them aware of what is going on. You did absolutely nothing wrong and your boss's behavior is 100% inappropriate."

The main issue here is the accusation of his boss; he's being accused of "poisoning" their daughter when she took food that was not hers.

"As someone with medical dietary requirements, I just don't understand her. I mean I don't understand stealing food in the first place, but how is she willingly eating food without knowing what's in it." One comment reads.

Stealing is never ok; it's always best to ask before you take something because situations can happen where something terrible may occur.

It is difficult to determine if one is allergic to something, so it is best always to seek out an allergist to determine if you have an allergic reaction to something. It's also good to look for symptoms if someone is allergic to something.

