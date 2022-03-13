Woman Uninvites Her Family To Her Wedding Because Of Cruel ‘Pranks’ They Played On Her Fiance To ‘Test’ Him

A woman has posted to the subreddit 'AITA' (Am I the A**Hole) asking if she is in the wrong after choosing to uninvite her cousin, brother, uncle, and father to her wedding over a cruel "prank" they pulled on her fiancé to "test" him.

The woman, 22, had grown up in a family where the men love to tease and prank each other, a tradition that unfortunately involved the woman's fiancé, Tim, 23, since the two became engaged.

Her cousin, brother, uncle, and father made jokes about running some "tests" to see what "type" of man Tim is.

They ended up doing things which included forcing him to play chess four times in a row, secretly slashing his tires to see if he could fix it himself or would choose to get help like "those lazy guys."

"They'd asked him questions like what joke he'd like to tell his future [mother-in-law], his opinions on abortion, jesus, gender equality etc.," the woman wrote in her Reddit post.

Her family also tested Tim's fishing and hunting skills, and overwhelmed him with hypothetical scenarios to test his decision making abilities and mental strength.

They would also repeatedly call him "slow and soft," not taking into account that Tim has a medical condition, asthma.

Instead, they figured that he was "making excuses," and wouldn't stop teasing and pranking him despite the woman begging them to leave her fiancé alone.

Anytime she'd speak up, her father would respond that it's just typical stuff men do to challenge each other, and said that she was "ruining the fun."

Last week, her family took Tim on a three-day trip and decided to hide his inhaler as some sort of "challenge."

Her fiancé ended up leaving after seven hours, immediately telling her what had happened.

The woman became furious, and confronted her family once they all got back home. She yelled at all four them, ultimately deciding to uninvite them to her wedding.

The woman's brother started freaking out after, telling the woman that it had all been just a prank and they had been planning on giving it back.

"Dad said they'll apologize if I insist but Tim will have lost the little respect they'd gained for him and in their eyes will always be "the soft college kid" who's not up for the challenge. I called him and the others awful then I left," the woman continued.

Since the woman decided to uninvite her family, her cousin has been begging that they talk, her uncle has been quiet, but her father is extremely upset and has been getting her mother involved to try and reconsider her decision.

However, the woman is adamant on not having them at her wedding for how they treated her fiancé, and refuses to listen to her mother, who says that she is exaggerating and should "let bygones be bygones," so that this doesn't ruin her relationship with her family.

Majority of the people under the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was NTA (Not The A**Hole).

"This doesn’t sound like pranking but more like bullying. Who slashed [tires] as a prank? Or messes with someone’s health as a prank? Just they just seem like big bullies to me," one user commented.

"In my family we tease each other and play jokes and trust me this is not what we do! Pranking is meant to be HARMLESS fun. None of these are harmless."

Another user commented, "You don't invite your bullies to your wedding. I'm sorry but the men in your family have a very toxic view of masculinity. Having a chronic condition doesn't make you less of a man. Your fiancè is a trooper for putting up with them."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.