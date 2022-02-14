Your daily horoscope for February 15, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

Daily horoscope for February 15, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Aries, with the Moon in Leo changing your house of pleasure you are ready to do something creative and fun. However, there can be a need to have friends or partners involved, and the timing may not be right for everyone.

It can feel disruptive to your plans. However, the effort that you make right now can still remain productive while Venus is in your house of career.

So, do what you can, especially if it means you channel some of your energy into work at your job.



Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon lights up your solar house of family and authority figures. This may mean that the work you are doing has become noticed by a boss or some type of authority figure who would like to know more about your approach and mindset.

Since Saturn remains active in your career sector, you may feel burdened by the additional obligations you see today. However, maintain an optimistic outlook because Venus is helping you to see new opportunities that others may miss, and this may impact the approach you take later in the month.



Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon in your communication sector has you talkative and fully expressive. In fact, you may have some important things you’d like to get off of your chest.

Topics that you have been thinking about for quite some time, and keeping to yourself may start to feel like they can no longer be hidden from the ones who need to hear it the most.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, when the Moon is in Leo, your appreciation for objects that are bold and a bit on the gaudy side may surprise you. This is a wonderful time to go shopping for signature objects that bring life to a room in your house.

Perhaps it’s time to purchase a coffee table book based on a topic you enjoy learning about. Maybe you will find an art piece that you would like to grace one of your favorite rooms with, in order to bring a little extra beauty into your private world.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, when the Moon is in your sign you feel a level of confidence and an ability to connect with your wants and needs that do not ordinarily happen to you the rest of the month.

There may still be a few areas where you hesitate in expressing yourself due to Saturn looking over your shoulder this week.

However, you have learned a few valuable lessons and as you gain more insight into what you need to do next, now is a good time for you to plan your strategy and take steps toward a personal goal.



Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today presents you with some inconveniences and perhaps grievances that you know must be addressed. The Full Moon may have brought clarity about relationships that truly do more harm than good.

Now, you may find yourself thinking about what actions you need to take next. A brave step may be in order.

Perhaps, starting to remove individuals from your social network is a place to start.



Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Libra, a particular individual may shine a light into your life featuring a friendship that has the potential to grow into something more.

This may become an opportunity for you to partner with a friend for business purposes or perhaps a budding relationship could be on the horizon.



Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, responsibilities at home may conflict with duties you find yourself needing to handle in the workplace. Today, you may be required to work longer hours than usual and it may place demands on family members who would prefer you at home.

Try to find a way to communicate and come to a compromise. Perhaps you can plan an event for the weekend that everyone can look forward to in order to make up for the quality time that you missed this evening.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, some communication blocks may seem to hinder your ability to obtain a particular item or asset you want and need. There can be a type of delay in receiving paperwork or an email that you need.

This is a good time for you to remain hyper diligent and to be proactive when it comes to confirming the receipt of whatever you purchased or have ordered.

In other words, don’t leave things to chance especially if you have had prior experience wear something has gotten lost in the mail or a bill you thought was paid was not.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon in Leo transit your eighth solar house of shared resources, and this is like a celestial tap on the shoulder for you to find the courage to ask for something you want from a person you know who is able to provide that for you.

This may mean inquiring about a potential loan or some type of legal loophole that you need to fulfill in order to receive a grant or scholarship. You may find that it still requires much of your time and energy to work things out but don’t let the extra effort discourage you from being persistent.



Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you and your partner may be at odds about a particular matter that requires some coordinating of schedules and or communication.

This may create a challenge for you where you need to handle a few routine matters in a different way.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, a difficult situation is finally coming to an end and as a result of the experiences, you have grown significantly.

With the Full Moon just taking place in your sector of daily work, this is a good time to review your routines and to make healthy changes that enhance your overall well-being.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.